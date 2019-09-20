Ronna Sue Cohen Decreased Its Grainger W W (GWW) Position by $796.50 Million as Stock Rose; Evergreen Capital Management Has Cut Its Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Stake as Market Value Rose

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 81.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold 177,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 39,022 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50 million, down from 216,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $67.24. About 700,665 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B

Ronna Sue Cohen decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 99.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen sold 2.97 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 9,835 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64M, down from 2.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $290.33. About 148,437 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams owns 21,834 shares. Raymond James Finance Advisors holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 475,354 shares. United Automobile Association stated it has 0.04% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Godsey Gibb has invested 0.04% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Columbia Asset Management owns 3,260 shares. Northstar Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 46,993 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Llc has 550,427 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment holds 2.35% or 65,617 shares in its portfolio. Acg Wealth reported 7,949 shares stake. Hartline Investment Corp holds 3,440 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Homrich Berg reported 27,897 shares stake. Moreover, Ftb Advisors Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Beacon Fincl Group Inc holds 0.31% or 28,238 shares in its portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors reported 0.13% stake. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp holds 1% or 639,739 shares.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $246.66M for 15.56 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,354 shares to 329,515 shares, valued at $44.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 51,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 50 investors sold GWW shares while 201 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 38.56 million shares or 10.60% less from 43.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 827 are owned by Mechanics State Bank Trust Department. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co has invested 0.04% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Moreover, Keybank Association Oh has 0.03% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Numerixs Investment Techs has invested 0.24% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). First Midwest Bank & Trust Trust Division invested in 0.23% or 5,921 shares. Rampart Inv Management Company Lc owns 6,912 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.04% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Public Sector Pension Board owns 5,858 shares. Trust Of Vermont has invested 0.03% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Mason Street Advsrs stated it has 6,405 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 0.05% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 17,507 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk holds 0.04% or 44,239 shares in its portfolio. The Washington-based Parametric Assocs Lc has invested 0.07% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Fil invested in 0.04% or 87,749 shares. Conning invested 0.01% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $4.50 EPS, up 7.40% or $0.31 from last year’s $4.19 per share. GWW’s profit will be $245.30 million for 16.13 P/E if the $4.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.02% negative EPS growth.