Ronna Sue Cohen Cut Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $348.38 Million as Share Price Declined; Loomis Sayles & Company LP Holds Stake in H & R Block (HRB)

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in H & R Block Inc (HRB) by 63.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 64,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 166,796 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.89M, up from 102,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in H & R Block Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.86. About 909,964 shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST QTRLY CONSOLIDATED SAME-ASSET PROPERTY OPERATING INCOME (CASH BASIS) DECLINED 0.5% IN CANADIAN DOLLARS; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST QTRLY FFO PER STAPLED UNIT $0.44; 15/05/2018 – AHL REDUCED DNKN, SERV, HRB, SAFM, DPZ IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – H&R Block’s vast product lineup lets taxpayers file however they want; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CDR HRB HOLDINGS, INC. TO RATING ‘CCC’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 06/03/2018 – H&R BLOCK 3Q LOSS CONT OPS $1.16/SHR, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.19; 24/04/2018 – H&R BLOCK PERIOD TAX RETURN VOLUME UP 2.6% THROUGH APRIL 19; 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N QTRLY CONSOLIDATED SHR LOSS $1.18; 06/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: URBN, ADSK, HRB & more; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-EXPECTS POSITIVE SAME ASSET PROPERTY OPERATING INCOME (CASH BASIS) GROWTH LED BY LANTOWER RESIDENTIAL IN 2018 & 2019

Ronna Sue Cohen decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 98.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen sold 6.45M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 120,866 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.62M, down from 6.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.24. About 7.64M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.64 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 133,826 were reported by Btc Capital Mngmt Incorporated. Amer Century Cos reported 8.41 million shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Llc has invested 0.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). State Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 3.31 million shares. Anchor Cap Advisors Ltd Company owns 45,975 shares. Barnett & Inc invested in 0.03% or 891 shares. The Ohio-based Private Harbour Invest Mngmt & Counsel Limited Co has invested 3.34% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.67M shares. Lipe And Dalton holds 0.19% or 4,959 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Advisors Ltd owns 110,727 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Highland Management Limited Liability has 2.12% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Madison Inv owns 553,750 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Camarda Finance Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.16% or 1,456 shares in its portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 0.83% or 3.24 million shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc holds 2.7% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3.96M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold HRB shares while 128 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 196.70 million shares or 1.93% more from 192.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 46,846 shares. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership has invested 0% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Campbell Com Adviser reported 12,200 shares stake. Everence Cap Management invested in 9,410 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Creative Planning has invested 0% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). 51 were reported by Nuwave Inv Ltd Company. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 45,248 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 325,523 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt invested 4.81% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). 28,994 were accumulated by Mason Street Llc. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited invested 0% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Earnest Partners Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Trustmark Financial Bank Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 3,150 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp reported 1.51M shares stake. Fifth Third Financial Bank owns 0% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 11,350 shares.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $53.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) by 24,186 shares to 41,771 shares, valued at $11.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdw Corp/De (NASDAQ:CDW) by 12,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,440 shares, and cut its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO).

