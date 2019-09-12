Ronna Sue Cohen Cut By $225.45 Million Its Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Stake; Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) Had 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ted Baker Plc has GBX 2300 highest and GBX 890 lowest target. GBX 895’s average target is -14.60% below currents GBX 1048 stock price. Ted Baker Plc had 18 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 22 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) has “Sector Performer” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by Liberum Capital. The stock of Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Liberum Capital. The stock of Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, March 22. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, March 22 by RBC Capital Markets. See Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) latest ratings:

28/08/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1280.00 Maintain

28/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 950.00 Maintain

22/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 950.00 Maintain

16/08/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1280.00 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1280.00 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 1900.00 New Target: GBX 900.00 Downgrade

21/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1280.00 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1700.00 New Target: GBX 890.00 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2300.00 New Target: GBX 1280.00 Maintain

10/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1400.00 Maintain

Ronna Sue Cohen decreased Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) stake by 98.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ronna Sue Cohen sold 2.93M shares as Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)’s stock declined 4.07%. The Ronna Sue Cohen holds 39,828 shares with $3.10 million value, down from 2.97M last quarter. Eastman Chemical Co now has $10.04B valuation. The stock decreased 2.26% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $72.95. About 167,696 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Board Declares Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eastman Chemical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMN); 04/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 2018 EPS GROWTH IN MIDDLE OF 10%-14% RANGE; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279994 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL TEXAS OPERATIONS; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%; 09/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold EMN shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 106.65 million shares or 5.65% less from 113.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Savings Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Inv holds 30,673 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Ls Inv Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 3,433 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 20,727 shares. Sun Life reported 113 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0.24% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Advsr Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 6,315 shares. Moors & Cabot Incorporated has 6,889 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company New York reported 0.02% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). 5,316 are owned by Daiwa Secs. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr owns 17,102 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 39,943 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 408,574 shares. Wilen Inv Mgmt reported 38,199 shares. 18,795 are owned by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado.

Among 3 analysts covering Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Eastman Chemical has $94 highest and $8000 lowest target. $86.33’s average target is 18.34% above currents $72.95 stock price. Eastman Chemical had 7 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Nomura. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of EMN in report on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $8000 target in Monday, July 29 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 29 by Nomura.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 14.53% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $275.12 million for 9.12 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Pays A 0.9% In Just 4 – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company has market cap of 461.49 million GBP. The firm operates through three divisions: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It has a 11.48 P/E ratio. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, audio, bedding, childrenÂ’s wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

More news for Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) were recently published by: Stltoday.com, which released: “Hochman: Where should Cardinals’ Dakota Hudson rank among NL rookie pitchers? – STLtoday.com” on September 11, 2019. Streetinsider.com‘s article titled: “National CineMedia, Inc. to Participate in 28th Annual Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference – StreetInsider.com” and published on September 10, 2019 is yet another important article.