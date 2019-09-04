Ronna Sue Cohen Boosted Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.77 Million; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Upped Position

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 24.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 14,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 72,001 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49 million, up from 57,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $308.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $123.21. About 5.55M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10191.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 1.77 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.79M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, up from 17,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $137.63. About 15.18M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE; 09/04/2018 – lttiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lesa Sroufe & has invested 3.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baskin, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 177,441 shares. Stoneridge Invest Ptnrs Ltd holds 145,824 shares or 5.06% of its portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP has 0.83% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,952 shares. Prescott Grp Incorporated Cap Management Limited Co reported 6,000 shares. Spectrum Asset Mgmt Inc (Nb Ca) invested in 30,642 shares or 2.43% of the stock. Round Table Svcs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.32% stake. California-based Hollencrest Cap Mgmt has invested 1.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Godsey & Gibb Associates has 180,481 shares for 3.23% of their portfolio. Cleararc Capital Inc reported 186,181 shares or 4.12% of all its holdings. Martin Co Tn has 2.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Massachusetts-based Ipswich Invest Management Com has invested 4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 3.3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7.00M shares. Horan Ltd Liability Corporation reported 42,371 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Inc accumulated 13.33 million shares.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $400.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,401 shares to 5,570 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 24,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 430 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthquest Corporation invested in 151,383 shares or 5.95% of the stock. Chemung Canal Tru Commerce, a New York-based fund reported 132,910 shares. Sandhill Capital Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 7,418 shares. Hardman Johnston Glob Advsrs Ltd accumulated 19,678 shares. Elm Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.53% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The New York-based Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney & has invested 1.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Birinyi Assoc Inc holds 12,709 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp owns 450 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. New Hampshire-based D L Carlson Gp Inc has invested 1.36% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fayerweather Charles accumulated 3.76% or 23,176 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Inc reported 2.16 million shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 11.38M shares. Wheatland Advsr Incorporated holds 21,748 shares. Palladium Prns Limited Liability Co reported 161,990 shares. Advsrs Preferred Limited Company has invested 0.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).