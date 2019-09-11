Ronna Sue Cohen Boosted Black Hills (BKH) Position; 1 Analysts Are Bullish UDR, Inc. (UDR) Last Week

Ronna Sue Cohen increased Black Hills Corp (BKH) stake by 7346.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ronna Sue Cohen acquired 398,114 shares as Black Hills Corp (BKH)’s stock rose 9.82%. The Ronna Sue Cohen holds 403,533 shares with $404,000 value, up from 5,419 last quarter. Black Hills Corp now has $4.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $74.67. About 436,602 shares traded or 20.05% up from the average. Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) has risen 33.14% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BKH News: 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Black Hills; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS: SENDS LETTER ACKNOWLEDGING RECEIPT OF OFFER; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS SAYS NO INTEREST IN SELLING UTILITY; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS SENDS LETTER TO SAN ISABEL ELECTRIC ASSOCIATION; 04/04/2018 – Federal Register: Black Hills National Forest Advisory Board; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES BLACK HILLS POWER INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 14/03/2018 – Black Hills Rebuffs $1.1 Billion Offer for Colorado Utility; 03/05/2018 – BLACK HILLS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.63, EST. $1.50; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP – COLORADO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION LIKELY TO REACT NEGATIVELY TO DEAL INVOLVING SALE TO ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS: SALE OF UTILITY ASSETS INCONSISTENT W/ STRATEGY

Among 5 analysts covering United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. United Dominion Realty Trust has $5200 highest and $45 lowest target. $48.80’s average target is 2.01% above currents $47.84 stock price. United Dominion Realty Trust had 7 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $5100 target in Friday, September 6 report. The stock of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, August 13. BMO Capital Markets maintained UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) rating on Monday, March 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $49 target. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $4700 target in Tuesday, August 13 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 25. See UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) latest ratings:

Among 2 analysts covering Black Hills (NYSE:BKH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Black Hills has $7800 highest and $7000 lowest target. $74’s average target is -0.90% below currents $74.67 stock price. Black Hills had 4 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) earned “Sector Perform” rating by Scotia Capital on Thursday, May 9. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold BKH shares while 68 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 51.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 52.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp holds 0.02% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) or 6.75 million shares. M&T Financial Bank Corporation accumulated 6,954 shares. Bancorp Of America De holds 332,095 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Magellan Asset Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Co has 0.26% invested in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Mairs & Power owns 170,150 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp accumulated 3.01 million shares. Kcm Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 2,813 shares. 10,300 are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Hightower Limited Company holds 6,920 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sterling Cap Ltd Com holds 0.02% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) or 22,041 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.02% or 605,184 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Clarivest Asset Llc accumulated 52,100 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 4,460 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold UDR, Inc. shares while 100 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 269.60 million shares or 2.06% more from 264.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,489 were accumulated by Piedmont. Fmr Ltd Com reported 0.08% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). The Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Bb&T Secs Lc reported 0.01% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated reported 0% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 178,233 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 6,213 were accumulated by Leavell Invest. First Tru Advisors L P owns 0.02% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 237,413 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability holds 4,539 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Rech Inc owns 611,821 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Sei Invs Co owns 1.00M shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Gideon Capital Advsrs Inc accumulated 40,785 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). 20 are owned by Assetmark. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.04% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1,004 activity. 22 shares were bought by KLINGBEIL JAMES D, worth $1,004 on Wednesday, June 5.

