Ronald Perelman an Insider in Scientific Games (SGMS), Paid for 100,000 Shares of the Company; RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG WIEN OR (RAIFF) Shorts Up By 1.89%

RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG WIEN OR (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) had an increase of 1.89% in short interest. RAIFF's SI was 21,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.89% from 21,200 shares previously. It closed at $23.4 lastly.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company has market cap of $7.76 billion. The firm offers various financing services and products, including corporate finance, structured finance, corporate bonds, and factoring services; leasing services; investment solutions, such as securities, money market investments, and tailor-made investment solutions; currency, interest, and commodity hedging services, as well as trustee transaction processing services; and trade and export finance services comprising letters of credit and guarantees. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides investment banking services, which include equity capital markets; mergers and acquisitions, privatizations, and private placements; asset based finance; and debt capital market and loan syndication services, as well as arranges Schuldscheins issued by national and international borrowers to corporate customers, and institutional and private investors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.34 in 2019Q1.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.12 million activity. PERELMAN RONALD O also bought $2.17 million worth of Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) shares.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology services and products, and associated content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.10 billion. The Company’s Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals , conversion game kits, and spare parts; and slot, casino, and table-management systems, as well as leases VLTs and electronic table games. It currently has negative earnings. This segment also sells and leases table products, such as shufflers; licenses proprietary table games; and provides installation and support services of casino management systems, including ongoing hardware maintenance and software upgrade services.

The shareholder of Scientific Games Corp, Ronald Perelman lately invested approx. $2.24 million USD for 100,000 shares in the Scientific Games Corp corporation at an about $22.4 for each share. Ronald reported this trade on 18-09-2019. The report is freely available here at the D.C. based-SEC website. Because it was a big one trade, it’s not likely to stay ignored one. Ronald Perelman today owns 36.55 million shares or 39.25% of the Company’s market cap.

Analysts await Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.01 EPS, up 107.14% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. SGMS’s profit will be $931,355 for 564.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Scientific Games Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.11% EPS growth.