Rollins (ROL) to pay $0.11 on Sep 10, 2019; Morgan Stanley Lowered Ametek New (AME) Position

Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) is expected to pay $0.11 on Sep 10, 2019. (NYSE:ROL) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Rollins Inc's current price of $33.53 translates into 0.31% yield. Rollins Inc's dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 888,470 shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has declined 7.51% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500.

Morgan Stanley decreased Ametek Inc New (AME) stake by 28.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Morgan Stanley sold 137,178 shares as Ametek Inc New (AME)’s stock rose 3.76%. The Morgan Stanley holds 339,643 shares with $28.18 million value, down from 476,821 last quarter. Ametek Inc New now has $20.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $89.61. About 1.19M shares traded or 0.09% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME)

More important recent AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is AMETEK, Inc.'s (NYSE:AME) ROE Of 18% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance" on July 15, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 0.06% or 1.09 million shares in its portfolio. Security Natl Communications invested in 232 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Johnson Invest Counsel reported 0.03% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Meritage Portfolio Management has invested 0.77% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). New England Rech And Mgmt Inc owns 0.4% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 7,200 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.04% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Fund Management invested 0.01% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). New York State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 313,655 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Raymond James And Assocs reported 208,097 shares stake. 17,139 are held by Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 0.06% or 3,511 shares. Qci Asset Management New York has invested 0% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). The Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Limited has invested 0.09% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 537,537 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board owns 18,958 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ametek Inc had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31 with “Overweight”. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.35 million activity. The insider Marecic Thomas C sold $1.35M.

Morgan Stanley increased Hancock John Finl Opptys Fd (BTO) stake by 34,041 shares to 1.45 million valued at $46.37M in 2019Q1. It also upped Insulet Corp (Prn) stake by 928,000 shares and now owns 2.01M shares. Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr was raised too.

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. The company has market cap of $10.98 billion. The Company’s pest control services include protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. It has a 48.59 P/E ratio. The firm also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to Australia's biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and gas and oil sectors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.86, from 4.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold Rollins, Inc. shares while 112 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 127.43 million shares or 49.65% less from 253.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 51,255 are held by Intll Gru. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Banque Pictet Cie Sa has invested 0.26% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Da Davidson Co holds 0.01% or 12,317 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 46,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Illinois-based First Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). First Republic Inv Mgmt stated it has 0% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Scotia Cap reported 9,318 shares. Shell Asset Management owns 5,235 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Australia-based Amp Ltd has invested 0.02% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Invesco invested 0.03% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Dupont Capital Mgmt, Delaware-based fund reported 19,727 shares. Moreover, Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 55,672 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii, New York-based fund reported 161,917 shares. Secor Capital Advsr Limited Partnership holds 6,456 shares.