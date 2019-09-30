Rollins (ROL) Shareholder Riverbridge Partners Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.41 Million; Adirondack Research & Management Decreased Position in Mfa Finl (MFA) by $1.01 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Rollins Inc. (ROL) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 40,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.72% . The hedge fund held 2.10 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.19 million, up from 2.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Rollins Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $33.44. About 1.10M shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has declined 7.51% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 17/04/2018 – Rollins to Use Part of Tax Savings to Improve Employee Benefits; 17/05/2018 – Rollins Purchases Guardian Pest Control To Expand Growth In The U.K; 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q REV. $408.7M, EST. $403.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q EPS 22c; 17/04/2018 – ROLLINS TO ENHANCE EMPLOYEE BENEFITS DUE TO TAX REFORM; 13/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. And Northwest Pest Control Receive 2018 Top Workplaces Award From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution; 27/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Receives United Way’s Child Well-Being Impact Fund Champion Award; 24/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Rollins: Improved Employee Benefits Will Have 1c Impact on 1Q Earnings; 22/03/2018 – BTIG Said to Pick Ex-Goldman Executive Rollins as Its Europe CEO

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Mfa Finl Inc (MFA) by 25.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 143,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.88% . The institutional investor held 409,293 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94 million, down from 553,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Mfa Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.34 billion market cap company. It closed at $7.4 lastly. It is up 9.69% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MFA News: 29/05/2018 – Sputnik: #SyrianArmy doesn’t need permission from US to attack terrorists – MFA; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws MFA 2004A Loc Govt Ln Prog Rev Bnd Rtg; 13/03/2018 – #BREAKING: #Russia MFA spox Zakharova: Not a single British media will continue to be working in Russia if they shut down @RT_com; 22/04/2018 – DJ MFA Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MFA); 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial Book Value Per Common Share Was $7.62 as of March 31; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q EPS 20c; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 20C, EST. 18C (2 EST.); 17/05/2018 – MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Preferred Dividend of $0.46875 per Share; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q Net $83.4M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold ROL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 133.32 million shares or 4.62% more from 127.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability invested in 430,742 shares. Qs Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 1,695 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt has 9,355 shares. Bollard Grp Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 29,056 shares. Omers Administration Corp has 75,000 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 12,323 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 29,063 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Manhattan Co accumulated 0% or 5,973 shares. Kepos Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.08% or 21,095 shares. 23,751 are owned by Autus Asset Management Ltd Company. Voya Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 80,994 shares. Glenmede Tru Comm Na accumulated 3 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 0.01% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, a Florida-based fund reported 194,298 shares.

More notable recent Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Update: Rollins completes purchase of eighth-largest pest management company – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on January 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rollins Inc. (ROL) CEO Gary Rollins on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Close Look At Rollins, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ROL) 33% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rollins: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Rollins Inc (ROL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI) by 590,587 shares to 965,652 shares, valued at $129.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exponent Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 86,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 579,764 shares, and cut its stake in Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

More notable recent MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about MFA Financial Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns MFA Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:MFA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MFA Financial acquires $1.2B of new assets in Q1 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold MFA shares while 63 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 333.68 million shares or 1.17% less from 337.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jennison Associate Ltd Llc accumulated 14.05M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Verition Fund Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) for 1,500 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 421,044 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Whittier stated it has 0% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Renaissance Techs Ltd reported 4.24 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors has 0% invested in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com stated it has 25,608 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership holds 18,400 shares. Numerixs Tech has invested 0.09% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Bancorporation Of America Corp De has invested 0% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 31,897 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp reported 0.02% stake. Tennessee-based Barnett & has invested 0.03% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA).