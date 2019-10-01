Rollins (ROL) Position Has Boosted by Riverbridge Partners Llc; Beazer Homes Usa Com New (BZH) Stake Increased by Winslow Asset Management Inc

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New (BZH) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 86,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The institutional investor held 633,467 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09 million, up from 546,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $461.23 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 315,069 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 16/04/2018 – Beazer Homes to Webcast Its Second Quarter Fiscal Results Conference Call on May 2, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA CDS Widens 28 Bps; 02/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA Inc. CDS Widens 29 Bps; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q Rev $455.2M; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q EPS 35c; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q EPS CONT OPS 36C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Beazer Homes USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BZH)

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Rollins Inc. (ROL) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 40,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.72% . The hedge fund held 2.10 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.19 million, up from 2.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Rollins Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.07. About 2.37 million shares traded or 63.71% up from the average. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has declined 7.51% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 22/03/2018 – BTIG SAID TO PICK EX-GOLDMAN EXECUTIVE ROLLINS AS EUROPE CEO; 27/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Receives United Way’s Child Well-Being Impact Fund Champion Award; 22/03/2018 – BTIG Said to Pick Ex-Goldman Executive Rollins as Its Europe CEO; 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q REV. $408.7M, EST. $403.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q Net $48.5M; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q EPS 22c; 17/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts Rollins, Inc. To Enhance Employee Benefits; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rollins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROL); 17/04/2018 – ROLLINS TO ENHANCE EMPLOYEE BENEFITS DUE TO TAX REFORM; 17/04/2018 – Rollins to Use Part of Tax Savings to Improve Employee Benefits

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $49,999 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 15 investors sold BZH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 25.69 million shares or 0.93% more from 25.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Llc accumulated 0.01% or 154,200 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 111,661 shares. Legal General Group Inc Plc invested in 5,873 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 115,748 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 165,886 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 537,052 shares in its portfolio. Northern stated it has 803,562 shares. Capital has 0% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Fmr Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Voya Ltd Llc holds 12,765 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 28,144 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1,409 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 32,800 shares in its portfolio. Essex Mngmt Co Limited Liability Co accumulated 271,469 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.36% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH).

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38M and $450.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc Com (NYSE:JWN) by 10,189 shares to 106,187 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) by 10,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,795 shares, and cut its stake in Bio (NYSE:BIO).

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 50,994 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $140.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthstream Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 29,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 884,065 shares, and cut its stake in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).