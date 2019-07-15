Rollins (ROL) Holder Autus Asset Management Has Decreased Position by $4.41 Million; As Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stock Value Declined, Holder Clough Capital Partners LP Has Raised Its Stake

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rollins Inc (ROL) by 63.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 107,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 62,185 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 169,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rollins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.7. About 51,716 shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has risen 8.58% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 17/04/2018 – ROLLINS TO ENHANCE EMPLOYEE BENEFITS DUE TO TAX REFORM; 16/03/2018 – Florida Community Bank Becomes Official Bank of Rollins College, Winter Park, Florida; 24/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/03/2018 – SHOOTER AT MARYLAND HIGH SCHOOL IDENTIFIED AS STUDENT AUSTIN WYATT ROLLINS, 17 – SHERIFF; 27/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Receives United Way’s Child Well-Being Impact Fund Champion Award; 07/05/2018 – Atlanta Holds Top Spot on Orkin’s 2018 Mosquito Cities List; 22/03/2018 – BTIG SAID TO PICK EX-GOLDMAN EXECUTIVE ROLLINS AS EUROPE CEO; 17/05/2018 – Rollins Purchases Guardian Pest Control To Expand Growth In The U.K; 24/04/2018 – Rollins Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Rollins College’s (FL) A2; Outlook Stable

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 30.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 13,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 58,449 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.75 million, up from 44,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $175.97. About 116,067 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 5.98% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 04/05/2018 – Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 30/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS VERTEX AEROSPACE SERVICES CORPORATION TO RATING ‘B’; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY REITERATES FULL-YEAR 2018 TOTAL CF PRODUCT REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $2.65 BLN TO $2.80 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Mass. governor defends Vertex drug pricing, saying ‘innovation is expensive’; 03/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 04/05/2018 – L3’s Vertex sold for single-digit adjusted EBITDA multiple; 29/05/2018 – Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Participate in The American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology 2018 Annual Meeting; 19/03/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 11/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP – LENDERS AGREED TO PROVIDE CO WITH $70 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES FOR A THREE-YEAR TERM; 15/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD QTRLY NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS PER SHARE $0.01

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 8,380 shares to 58,063 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN) by 22,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.86, from 4.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold ROL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 127.43 million shares or 49.65% less from 253.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Mellon reported 2.35 million shares stake. Amalgamated Comml Bank has invested 0.04% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 184,676 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Moreover, Tortoise Investment Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Schroder Investment Management Gp holds 0% or 25,085 shares. Epoch Invest Ptnrs reported 86,404 shares. 1.97M were reported by Retail Bank Of America De. Mai Mngmt reported 17,265 shares. 194,299 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc has 577,880 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Signaturefd Llc reported 1.03% stake. Canada Pension Plan Board has 532,270 shares. Bollard Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 28,978 shares.

Analysts await Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. ROL’s profit will be $72.42 million for 42.84 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Rollins, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 57.14% EPS growth.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 55,800 shares to 64,500 shares, valued at $6.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 4,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,880 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Gso Strategic Cr (BGB).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 sales for $49.92 million activity. $238,020 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) shares were sold by ALTSHULER DAVID. Sachdev Amit had sold 35,095 shares worth $6.32 million on Tuesday, February 12. Arbuckle Stuart A sold $3.41 million worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 32,250 shares valued at $6.01M was made by LEIDEN JEFFREY M on Monday, February 4. Shares for $759,367 were sold by Silva Paul M.