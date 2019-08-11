Rollins Inc. (ROL)’s Financial Results Comparing With PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

We will be comparing the differences between Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) and PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rollins Inc. 38 5.72 N/A 0.69 48.31 PaySign Inc. 10 24.07 N/A 0.06 243.28

Table 1 demonstrates Rollins Inc. and PaySign Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PaySign Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Rollins Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Rollins Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) and PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rollins Inc. 0.00% 32.4% 20.1% PaySign Inc. 0.00% 35.8% 8.3%

Volatility & Risk

Rollins Inc. is 67.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.33 beta. Competitively, PaySign Inc.’s beta is 0.71 which is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Rollins Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, PaySign Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. PaySign Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Rollins Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.8% of Rollins Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.7% of PaySign Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% are Rollins Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 37.7% of PaySign Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rollins Inc. -1.84% -7.48% -9.72% -9.48% -7.51% -7.12% PaySign Inc. 2.39% 1.44% 76.15% 203.44% 403.93% 300.85%

For the past year Rollins Inc. has -7.12% weaker performance while PaySign Inc. has 300.85% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors PaySign Inc. beats Rollins Inc.

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. Its pest control services include protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to AustraliaÂ’s biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchises operations in North America, Australia, Europe, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.