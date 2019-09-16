Rollins Inc. (ROL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) and Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rollins Inc. 37 5.98 N/A 0.69 48.31 Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 5 12.26 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) and Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rollins Inc. 0.00% 32.4% 20.1% Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 0.00% 19.4% -130.2%

Volatility and Risk

Rollins Inc. has a 0.33 beta, while its volatility is 67.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s 185.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.85 beta.

Liquidity

Rollins Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. Rollins Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.8% of Rollins Inc. shares and 8.8% of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. shares. About 1.5% of Rollins Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rollins Inc. -1.84% -7.48% -9.72% -9.48% -7.51% -7.12% Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 3.93% -12.39% -1.18% -0.6% -29.1% 50.75%

For the past year Rollins Inc. had bearish trend while Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Rollins Inc. beats Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. Its pest control services include protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to AustraliaÂ’s biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchises operations in North America, Australia, Europe, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. The company provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. It also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, and services. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.