Rollins Inc. (ROL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) and Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rollins Inc. 38 5.73 N/A 0.69 48.31 Insperity Inc. 120 0.97 N/A 3.89 27.35

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Rollins Inc. and Insperity Inc. Insperity Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Rollins Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Rollins Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) and Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rollins Inc. 0.00% 32.4% 20.1% Insperity Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Rollins Inc.’s current beta is 0.33 and it happens to be 67.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Insperity Inc. is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rollins Inc. Its rival Insperity Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Insperity Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rollins Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rollins Inc. and Insperity Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.8% and 84.2% respectively. Rollins Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Insperity Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rollins Inc. -1.84% -7.48% -9.72% -9.48% -7.51% -7.12% Insperity Inc. -24.73% -14.39% -10.27% 0.89% 11.36% 13.91%

For the past year Rollins Inc. has -7.12% weaker performance while Insperity Inc. has 13.91% stronger performance.

Summary

Insperity Inc. beats Rollins Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. Its pest control services include protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to AustraliaÂ’s biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchises operations in North America, Australia, Europe, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Insperity, Inc. provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR business services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising benefits and payroll administration, health and workersÂ’ compensation insurance programs, personnel records management, employer liability management, assistance with government compliance, general HR advice, employee recruiting and support, employee performance management, and training and development services. It also provides Employee Service Center, a cloud-based human capital management platform that provides automated and personalized professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients and worksite employees; and Workforce Administration solution that offers human capital management and payroll services. In addition, Insperity, Inc. offers other business performance solutions consisting of human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, financial and expense management services, retirement services, and insurance services via desktop applications and cloud-based delivery models. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.