Rollins Inc. (ROL)’s Financial Results Comparing With ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Both Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) and ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rollins Inc. 38 5.72 N/A 0.69 48.31 ExlService Holdings Inc. 62 2.45 N/A 1.38 49.70

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Rollins Inc. and ExlService Holdings Inc. ExlService Holdings Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Rollins Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Rollins Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) and ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rollins Inc. 0.00% 32.4% 20.1% ExlService Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8% 4.7%

Risk & Volatility

Rollins Inc. has a 0.33 beta, while its volatility is 67.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ExlService Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.06 beta which makes it 6.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rollins Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, ExlService Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. ExlService Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rollins Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Rollins Inc. and ExlService Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rollins Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ExlService Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

$36.5 is Rollins Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 10.84%. ExlService Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $67.67 consensus price target and a -0.75% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Rollins Inc. looks more robust than ExlService Holdings Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.8% of Rollins Inc. shares and 94.5% of ExlService Holdings Inc. shares. About 1.5% of Rollins Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, ExlService Holdings Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rollins Inc. -1.84% -7.48% -9.72% -9.48% -7.51% -7.12% ExlService Holdings Inc. 5.15% 4.51% 12.72% 21.11% 15.89% 30.73%

For the past year Rollins Inc. has -7.12% weaker performance while ExlService Holdings Inc. has 30.73% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors ExlService Holdings Inc. beats Rollins Inc.

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. Its pest control services include protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to AustraliaÂ’s biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchises operations in North America, Australia, Europe, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Management, and Analytics. The Operations Management segment offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. This segment also provides BPM services related to the care management/population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, and treasury and tax processes. In addition, this segment offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, improving customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific transformational services. The Analytics segment provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, regulatory reporting, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.