Rollins Inc. (ROL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Both Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) and Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rollins Inc. 38 5.74 N/A 0.69 48.31 Collectors Universe Inc. 19 3.03 N/A 0.93 25.58

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Rollins Inc. and Collectors Universe Inc. Collectors Universe Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rollins Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Rollins Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rollins Inc. 0.00% 32.4% 20.1% Collectors Universe Inc. 0.00% 52.5% 24.3%

Volatility & Risk

Rollins Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 67.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.33 beta. Collectors Universe Inc.’s 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rollins Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Collectors Universe Inc. has 1.7 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Collectors Universe Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rollins Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.8% of Rollins Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.8% of Collectors Universe Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.5% of Rollins Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Collectors Universe Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rollins Inc. -1.84% -7.48% -9.72% -9.48% -7.51% -7.12% Collectors Universe Inc. 6.37% 6.66% 37.21% 74.34% 76.68% 108.71%

For the past year Rollins Inc. has -7.12% weaker performance while Collectors Universe Inc. has 108.71% stronger performance.

Summary

Collectors Universe Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Rollins Inc.

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. Its pest control services include protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to AustraliaÂ’s biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchises operations in North America, Australia, Europe, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Collectors Universe Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia. The company operates through three segments: Coins; Trading Cards and Autographs; and Other High-End Collectibles. It offers independent coin authentication and grading services under the Professional Coin Grading Service brand; independent sports and trading cards authentication and grading service under the Professional Sports Authenticator brand; and independent authentication and grading service for vintage autographs and memorabilia under the PSA/DNA Authentication brand. The company also operates certified coin exchange, a subscription-based business-to-business Internet bid-ask market Website, certifiedcoinexchange.com that includes approximately 100,000 bid and ask prices for certified coins; and collectors corner, a business-to-consumer Website, collectorscorner.com, which consists of approximately 110,000 collectibles for sale. In addition, it publishes magazines that provide market prices and information for certain collectibles and high-value assets, which are accessible on its Websites; and authoritative price guides, rarity reports, and other collectibles data to provide collectors with information. Further, the company sells advertising and click-through commissions on its Collectors.com Website, as well as in the magazines; and manages and operates collectibles trade shows and conventions. Collectors Universe Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.