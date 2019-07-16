Rollins Inc. (ROL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS)

Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) and Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rollins Inc. 39 6.72 N/A 0.70 52.03 Alliance Data Systems Corporation 160 1.02 N/A 17.31 8.41

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Rollins Inc. and Alliance Data Systems Corporation. Alliance Data Systems Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Rollins Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Rollins Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Alliance Data Systems Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) and Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rollins Inc. 0.00% 31.8% 19.8% Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0.00% 42.2% 3.2%

Risk and Volatility

Rollins Inc. has a 0.45 beta, while its volatility is 55.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Alliance Data Systems Corporation has beta of 1.71 which is 71.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Rollins Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alliance Data Systems Corporation are 2.6 and 2.5 respectively. Alliance Data Systems Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Rollins Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Rollins Inc. and Alliance Data Systems Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rollins Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alliance Data Systems Corporation 1 2 2 2.40

Rollins Inc. has a consensus target price of $36.5, and a -3.36% downside potential. Alliance Data Systems Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $166.33 consensus target price and a 10.33% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Alliance Data Systems Corporation appears more favorable than Rollins Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.8% of Rollins Inc. shares and 98.1% of Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares. About 3.3% of Rollins Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Alliance Data Systems Corporation has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rollins Inc. -1.12% -15.65% -7.75% -11.23% 8.58% 0.61% Alliance Data Systems Corporation -3.01% -11.32% -14.13% -30.15% -30.55% -3.07%

For the past year Rollins Inc. had bullish trend while Alliance Data Systems Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors Rollins Inc.

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. Its pest control services include protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to AustraliaÂ’s biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchises operations in North America, Australia, Europe, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States and internationally. It facilitates and manages interactions between its clients and their customers through consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. The companyÂ’s LoyaltyOne segment owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty program that are coalition and short-term loyalty programs. This segment also offers loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions. The companyÂ’s Epsilon segment provides direct marketing solutions that leverage transactional data to help clients acquire and build relationships with their customers. Its services include strategic consulting, customer database technologies, omnichannel marketing, loyalty management, proprietary data, predictive modeling, permission-based email marketing, personalized digital marketing, and direct and digital agency services. This segmentÂ’s marketing services comprise agency, marketing technology, data, strategy and insights, traditional and digital marketing, and affiliate marketing services. The companyÂ’s Card Services segment offers credit card processing, billing and payment processing, customer care, and collections services for private label retailers, as well as private label and co-brand retail credit card, and loan receivables financing, such as securitization of the credit card receivables that it underwrites from its private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. This segment also designs and implements strategies that help its clients in acquiring, retaining, and managing repeat customers. The company serves financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, automotive, hospitality and travel, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare markets. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.