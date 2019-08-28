Rollins, Inc. (ROL) Reaches $31.69 Yearly Low; Cyanotech Has 0.33 Sentiment

Cyanotech Corp (CYAN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.53, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 2 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 6 sold and reduced equity positions in Cyanotech Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 761,891 shares, down from 775,411 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Cyanotech Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 4 Increased: 2 New Position: 0.

The stock of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) hit a new 52-week low and has $28.84 target or 9.00% below today’s $31.69 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $10.38B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. If the $28.84 price target is reached, the company will be worth $934.02 million less. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $31.69. About 91,355 shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has declined 7.51% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Rollins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROL); 22/03/2018 – BTIG Said to Pick Ex-Goldman Executive Rollins as Its Europe CEO; 17/05/2018 – Rollins Purchases Guardian Pest Control To Expand Growth In The U.K; 19/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Appointment of Julie K. Bimmerman to Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations; 07/05/2018 – Atlanta Holds Top Spot on Orkin’s 2018 Mosquito Cities List; 24/04/2018 – Rollins Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – BTIG SAID TO PICK EX-GOLDMAN EXECUTIVE ROLLINS AS EUROPE CEO; 05/03/2018 Rollins Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 6; 17/04/2018 – Rollins: Improved Employee Benefits Will Have 1c Impact on 1Q Earnings

The stock increased 5.89% or $0.1355 during the last trading session, reaching $2.4355. About 1,400 shares traded. Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) has declined 37.95% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CYAN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Cyanotech Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYAN); 13/04/2018 – CYANOTECH CORP – DURING RE-INOCULATION PROCESS, WHICH CO EXPECTS TO BE COMPLETED BY MID-MAY, CO WILL NOT BE ABLE TO HARVEST ANY NEW SPIRULINA; 13/04/2018 CYANOTECH CORP – UNDERTAKEN RE-INOCULATION OF SPIRULINA PONDS WHICH CO BELIEVE WILL ALLOW TO CORRECT NUTRIENT LEVELS & STABILIZE PRODUCTION

Coastline Trust Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cyanotech Corporation for 82,400 shares. Finemark National Bank & Trust owns 57,654 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 1,000 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 19,300 shares.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.38 million. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. It currently has negative earnings. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.86, from 4.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold Rollins, Inc. shares while 112 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 127.43 million shares or 49.65% less from 253.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd owns 54,802 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 223,006 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Stifel Financial Corp accumulated 0.01% or 100,060 shares. 20,170 are held by Cibc Asset Mngmt. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 79,315 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc stated it has 11,531 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 33,085 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 161,211 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated, a Georgia-based fund reported 38,493 shares. 3,154 were reported by Whittier Company Of Nevada. First Hawaiian National Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 128,855 shares. Moreover, Private Tru Na has 0.11% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 15,300 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 286,668 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

