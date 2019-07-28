Rollins Inc. (ROL) and StarTek Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Comparison side by side

Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) and StarTek Inc. (NYSE:SRT) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rollins Inc. 39 5.95 N/A 0.70 52.03 StarTek Inc. 8 0.44 N/A -1.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Rollins Inc. and StarTek Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Rollins Inc. and StarTek Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rollins Inc. 0.00% 31.8% 19.8% StarTek Inc. 0.00% -14.5% -5.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.45 beta means Rollins Inc.’s volatility is 55.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, StarTek Inc. is 64.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.36 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rollins Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, StarTek Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. StarTek Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rollins Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.8% of Rollins Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14% of StarTek Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% are Rollins Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of StarTek Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rollins Inc. -1.12% -15.65% -7.75% -11.23% 8.58% 0.61% StarTek Inc. 19.13% 5.36% 4.22% 35.1% 22.17% 15.19%

For the past year Rollins Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than StarTek Inc.

Summary

Rollins Inc. beats StarTek Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. Its pest control services include protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to AustraliaÂ’s biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchises operations in North America, Australia, Europe, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

StarTek, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services in the United States, Canada, Honduras, Jamaica, and the Philippines. It operates in three segments: Domestic, Nearshore, and Offshore. The companyÂ’s service offerings include customer care, sales support, inbound sales, complex order processing, accounts receivable management, technical and product support, up-sell and cross-sell opportunities, customer intelligence analytics, and other industry-specific processes. It offers technical and product support services through telephone, e-mail, chat, facsimile, and the Internet; and sales support services comprising lead generation, direct sales, account management and retention programs, and marketing analysis and modeling. The companyÂ’s provisioning and order processing services comprise full life cycle order management and technical sales support for high-end telecommunications services, such as wire-line, wireless, data, and customer premise equipment; order fallout from its clients' automated systems; and direct-to-consumer services, such as provisioning, order processing, and transfer of accounts between client service providers. Its receivables management services consist of first and third party collections services for clients in the telecommunication, cable and media, and healthcare industries; healthcare services include customer care, sales support, accounts receivable management, remote patient care, and medical triage to providers, payers, pharmaceutical, and medical devices; and industry-specific processes comprise training curriculum development, workforce management, customer analytics, quality monitoring services, and dispositions. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.