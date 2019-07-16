Rollins Inc. (ROL) and Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Comparing side by side

Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) and Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rollins Inc. 39 6.72 N/A 0.70 52.03 Quad/Graphics Inc. 12 0.10 N/A -0.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rollins Inc. and Quad/Graphics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rollins Inc. 0.00% 31.8% 19.8% Quad/Graphics Inc. 0.00% -2.3% -0.4%

Volatility & Risk

Rollins Inc.’s current beta is 0.45 and it happens to be 55.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Quad/Graphics Inc. has a 1.62 beta which is 62.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Rollins Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Quad/Graphics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Quad/Graphics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rollins Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.8% of Rollins Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 78.9% of Quad/Graphics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% are Rollins Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.1% of Quad/Graphics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rollins Inc. -1.12% -15.65% -7.75% -11.23% 8.58% 0.61% Quad/Graphics Inc. -0.55% -12.84% -24.55% -36.19% -43.95% -12.42%

For the past year Rollins Inc. has 0.61% stronger performance while Quad/Graphics Inc. has -12.42% weaker performance.

Summary

Rollins Inc. beats Quad/Graphics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. Its pest control services include protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to AustraliaÂ’s biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchises operations in North America, Australia, Europe, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Quad/Graphics, Inc. provides print and other media services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services. It also provides marketing and other services, such as marketing strategy, media planning and placement, data insights, segmentation and response analytics services, creative services, videography, photography, workflow solutions, digital imaging, facilities management, and digital publishing services. In addition, the company offers interactive print solutions comprising image recognition and near field communication technology, mailing, distribution, logistics, and data optimization and hygiene services. Further, it manufactures ink. The company serves various blue chip companies that operate in various industries; and businesses and consumers that include retailers, publishers, and direct marketers. Quad/Graphics, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin.