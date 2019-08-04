Rollins Inc. (ROL) and Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Comparison side by side

Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) and Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rollins Inc. 38 5.73 N/A 0.69 48.31 Insperity Inc. 121 1.03 N/A 3.89 27.35

Table 1 demonstrates Rollins Inc. and Insperity Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Insperity Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Rollins Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Rollins Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Insperity Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rollins Inc. 0.00% 32.4% 20.1% Insperity Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Rollins Inc. has a 0.33 beta, while its volatility is 67.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Insperity Inc. on the other hand, has 1.04 beta which makes it 4.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Rollins Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Insperity Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Insperity Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Rollins Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Rollins Inc. and Insperity Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rollins Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Insperity Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 10.57% for Rollins Inc. with consensus target price of $36.5. Competitively Insperity Inc. has an average target price of $143, with potential upside of 39.36%. The results provided earlier shows that Insperity Inc. appears more favorable than Rollins Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.8% of Rollins Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.2% of Insperity Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Rollins Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Insperity Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rollins Inc. -1.84% -7.48% -9.72% -9.48% -7.51% -7.12% Insperity Inc. -24.73% -14.39% -10.27% 0.89% 11.36% 13.91%

For the past year Rollins Inc. has -7.12% weaker performance while Insperity Inc. has 13.91% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Insperity Inc. beats Rollins Inc.

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. Its pest control services include protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to AustraliaÂ’s biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchises operations in North America, Australia, Europe, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Insperity, Inc. provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR business services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising benefits and payroll administration, health and workersÂ’ compensation insurance programs, personnel records management, employer liability management, assistance with government compliance, general HR advice, employee recruiting and support, employee performance management, and training and development services. It also provides Employee Service Center, a cloud-based human capital management platform that provides automated and personalized professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients and worksite employees; and Workforce Administration solution that offers human capital management and payroll services. In addition, Insperity, Inc. offers other business performance solutions consisting of human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, financial and expense management services, retirement services, and insurance services via desktop applications and cloud-based delivery models. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.