Rollins Inc. (ROL) and Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Comparison side by side

Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) and Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rollins Inc. 39 6.76 N/A 0.70 52.03 Document Security Systems Inc. 1 0.66 N/A 0.09 12.30

In table 1 we can see Rollins Inc. and Document Security Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Document Security Systems Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Rollins Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Rollins Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Document Security Systems Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Rollins Inc. and Document Security Systems Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rollins Inc. 0.00% 31.8% 19.8% Document Security Systems Inc. 0.00% 21.6% 9.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.45 shows that Rollins Inc. is 55.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Document Security Systems Inc. is 170.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.7 beta.

Liquidity

Rollins Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Document Security Systems Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Document Security Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Rollins Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.8% of Rollins Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3% of Document Security Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.3% of Rollins Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 27.64% of Document Security Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rollins Inc. -1.12% -15.65% -7.75% -11.23% 8.58% 0.61% Document Security Systems Inc. -8.55% -10.08% -6.96% 3.88% -17.05% 46.06%

For the past year Rollins Inc. has weaker performance than Document Security Systems Inc.

Summary

Rollins Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Document Security Systems Inc.

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. Its pest control services include protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to AustraliaÂ’s biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchises operations in North America, Australia, Europe, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Document Security Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells paper and plastic products to protect information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging worldwide. The companyÂ’s DSS Packaging and Printing Group segment produces custom paperboard packaging products for pharmaceutical, beverage, photo packaging, toy, specialty foods, direct marketing, and other industries; and offers secure and commercial printing services for end-user customers, as well as technical support for its technology licensees. It also provides security paper, vital records, prescription papers, birth certificates, receipts, manuals, identification materials, entertainment tickets, secure coupons, parts tracking forms, brochures, direct mailing pieces, catalogs, business cards, etc. Its DSS Plastics Group segment manufactures laminated and surface printed cards, including magnetic stripes, bar codes, holograms, signature panels, invisible ink, micro fine printing, guilloche patterns, biometric, radio frequency identification, and watermarks for printed plastic documents, such as ID cards, event badges, and driverÂ’s licenses. The companyÂ’s DSS Digital Group segment provides data center centric solutions to businesses and governments through the cloud. It also develops an iPhone based application that integrates its traditional optical deterrent technologies into proprietary digital data security based solutions for brand protection and product diversion prevention. Its DSS Technology Management segment acquires or internally develops patented technology or intellectual property assets. Document Security Systems, Inc. markets its primary anti-counterfeiting products and technologies under the AuthentiGuard name. The company was formerly known as New Sky Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Document Security Systems, Inc. in July 1992. Document Security Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.