Rollins Inc. (ROL) and Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) and Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rollins Inc. 34 5.73 147.66M 0.69 48.31 Asta Funding Inc. 7 0.00 1.87M 1.44 5.08

Demonstrates Rollins Inc. and Asta Funding Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Asta Funding Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Rollins Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Rollins Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Asta Funding Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rollins Inc. 440,776,119.40% 32.4% 20.1% Asta Funding Inc. 25,546,448.09% 10.4% 10.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.33 beta means Rollins Inc.’s volatility is 67.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Asta Funding Inc.’s -0.41 beta is the reason why it is 141.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rollins Inc. and Asta Funding Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.8% and 14.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Rollins Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 57.64% of Asta Funding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rollins Inc. -1.84% -7.48% -9.72% -9.48% -7.51% -7.12% Asta Funding Inc. -2.27% 5.92% 55.6% 71.66% 100.82% 72.07%

For the past year Rollins Inc. had bearish trend while Asta Funding Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Rollins Inc. beats Asta Funding Inc. on 11 of the 13 factors.

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. Its pest control services include protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to AustraliaÂ’s biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchises operations in North America, Australia, Europe, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Asta Funding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer receivable business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, Structured Settlements, and GAR Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment involved in the purchase, management, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; semi-performing receivables, including accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators; and performing receivables comprising accounts where the debtor is making regular monthly payments that might or might not have been delinquent in the past. Its distressed consumer receivables include MasterCard, Visa, and other credit card accounts, which were charged-off by the issuers or providers for non-payment. The Personal Injury Claims segment invests in funding personal injury claims. The Structured Settlements segment purchases periodic structured settlements and annuity policies from individuals in exchange for a lump sum payment. The GAR Disability Advocacy segment obtains and represents individuals in their claims for social security disability and supplemental security income benefits from the social security administration. Asta Funding, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.