Rollins Com (ROL) Holder Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Lifted Holding by $3.14 Million as Market Valuation Declined; America’s Car Mart (CRMT) Position Upped by Eam Investors Llc

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in America’s Car Mart Inc. (CRMT) by 114.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 17,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,598 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98 million, up from 15,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in America’s Car Mart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $581.61M market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $86.87. About 55,092 shares traded. America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has risen 78.22% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CRMT News: 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q EPS $1.43; 02/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Named to Forbes List of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2018; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q Rev $169M; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Reports Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.43 on Revenues of $169 Million; 27/03/2018 – America’s Car-Mart at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ America’s Car-Mart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRMT); 20/03/2018 America’s Car-Mart Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Rollins Inc Com (ROL) by 88.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 76,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 163,054 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79M, up from 86,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Rollins Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $36.55. About 1.45 million shares traded or 8.85% up from the average. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has risen 8.58% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.15% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.86, from 4.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold ROL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 127.43 million shares or 49.65% less from 253.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profit Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 2.79% or 87,936 shares in its portfolio. Regions Fincl Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Paloma Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Mai Management stated it has 17,265 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 21,532 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership holds 15,844 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc has 0.02% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 55,672 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association invested 0.01% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Dupont Capital Corporation owns 19,727 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 485,870 shares in its portfolio. Penobscot Mngmt stated it has 44,493 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Bell Savings Bank owns 15,172 shares. Pinnacle Prtnrs Incorporated accumulated 0% or 75 shares.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $413.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Cohen&Steer Re (ICF) by 3,510 shares to 33,367 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 18,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,544 shares, and cut its stake in Powershares Etf Tr Ii S&P500 L.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $407.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Champions Oncology Inc. by 149,479 shares to 46,892 shares, valued at $459,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Solarwinds Corp by 30,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,839 shares, and cut its stake in Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEMKT:INS).