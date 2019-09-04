Roku, Inc. (ROKU) Reaches $160.94 High on Sep, 4; Rafferty Asset Management Has Boosted Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Holding By $1.21 Million

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) stake by 16.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rafferty Asset Management Llc acquired 15,972 shares as Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE)’s stock rose 8.91%. The Rafferty Asset Management Llc holds 113,626 shares with $8.65 million value, up from 97,654 last quarter. Intercontinental Exchange In now has $52.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $93.99. About 120,603 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names John Tuttle Chief Operating Officer of NYSE Group; 14/03/2018 – U.S. regulator approves pilot program to cut exchange fees, rebates; 05/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT OF DEAL WILL NOT BE MATERIAL TO ICE OR IMPACT CAPITAL RETURN PLANS; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launches CDX Clearing at ICE Clear Europe; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; ROUTING SUSPENDED 9:41:39 ET; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q EPS 79c; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS

The stock of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) reached all time high today, Sep, 4 and still has $165.77 target or 3.00% above today’s $160.94 share price. This indicates more upside for the $18.71B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $165.77 PT is reached, the company will be worth $561.21 million more. The stock increased 2.59% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $160.94. About 4.72 million shares traded. Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) has risen 133.20% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ROKU News: 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Mai Fyfield Elected To Roku Board Of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Insignia has historically partnered with Roku; 19/03/2018 – Roku Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 27; 07/05/2018 – Cryptocurrency Youtuber, Crypto Crow Launches First Bitcoin Funded Television Series on CBS, CW and Roku in June, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Roku reported a smaller-than-expected loss in the first quarter and posted higher revenue from its streaming platform than from the sale of its physical devices; 27/03/2018 – ROKU INC ROKU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 16/04/2018 – POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 5.1 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ROKU INC AS OF APRIL 13 – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 Reality TV Streaming Service hayu Now Available on Roku Streaming Players; 04/04/2018 – ROKU INC – SANYO BRAND IS NOW PART OF ROKU TV LICENSING PROGRAM

Among 4 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange has $9900 highest and $81 lowest target. $89.25’s average target is -5.04% below currents $93.99 stock price. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 22 report. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ICE in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Friday, July 5.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), The Stock That Zoomed 137% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Intercontinental Exchange: A One-Way Street – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Bloomberg.com published: “NYSE Owner to Offer Futures Paying Out in Bitcoin Next Month – Bloomberg” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Intercontinental Exchange and Magellan Midstream Partners Announce Launch of Dock Capacity Auction at Multiple Marine Facilities in Houston for the ICE Permian WTI Futures Contract – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE parent to launch trading in bitcoin futures – New York Business Journal” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco accumulated 79,083 shares. Whittier has invested 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Perigon Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.19% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Reilly Fin Limited stated it has 6 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset holds 0.02% or 167,341 shares in its portfolio. Ledyard Bank & Trust holds 74,317 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) reported 0.02% stake. Gru One Trading LP holds 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 1,329 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Com, New Jersey-based fund reported 4,331 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Lc holds 0.06% or 5,192 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation reported 167,905 shares stake. Utah Retirement has invested 0.16% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% or 210 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners reported 0.04% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

More notable recent Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The More Streaming Surges, the Better Roku Stock Looks – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Roku Stock: Next Stop, $150? – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ROKU, IIPR, MA – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analyst Issues a Rare Mea Culpa on Roku – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Fresh All-Time Highs to Play: ROKU, SHOP, CMG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.30 EPS, down 233.33% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Roku, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 275.00% negative EPS growth.

Roku, Inc. primarily operates a TV streaming platform. The company has market cap of $18.71 billion. The Company’s platform allows users to discover and access a range of movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. It currently has negative earnings. As of June 30, 2017, the firm had approximately 13.3 million subscribers.

Among 4 analysts covering Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Roku has $13400 highest and $63 lowest target. $95.40’s average target is -40.72% below currents $160.94 stock price. Roku had 16 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $72 target in Thursday, April 4 report. The stock of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) earned “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Thursday, August 8. Rosenblatt upgraded Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) on Thursday, August 8 to “Buy” rating. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.