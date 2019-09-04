Roku, Inc. (ROKU) Reaches $160.71 52-Week High; Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Boosted Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Holding By $1.17 Million

The stock of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) hit a new 52-week high and has $171.96 target or 7.00% above today’s $160.71 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $18.68 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. If the $171.96 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.31B more. The stock increased 2.44% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $160.71. About 4.29 million shares traded. Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) has risen 133.20% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ROKU News: 24/05/2018 – ROKU INC – FYFIELD HAS BEEN CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER OF SKY GROUP SINCE 2015; 24/04/2018 – Roku to Soon Launch Enhanced Voice Search in UK; 24/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ROKU CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO ACCESS LIVE AND LINEAR NEWS FEEDS FROM NEWS PARTNERS SUCH AS CHEDDAR, PEOPLE TV AND OTHERS; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – ROKU SEES 2Q NET REV. $135M TO $145M, EST. $135.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Roku Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROKU); 09/05/2018 – After-hours buzz: BKNG, ROKU & more; 09/05/2018 – ROKU 1Q NET REV. $136.6M, EST. $127.4M; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 9.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc acquired 6,675 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc holds 74,017 shares with $13.03M value, up from 67,342 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $125.48B valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $197.99. About 116,741 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUES $9.59 BLN VS $8.32 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Compliance Spending is Shifting to New Technologies as Threat Landscape Expands, According to Accenture Report; 12/04/2018 – Cape Analytics Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Property Intelligence Solution Enabled by Al and Geospatial lmagery to Property & Casualty Insurers; 06/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global AI Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Study Finds Growing Demand for Digital Health Services Revolutionizing Delivery Models: Patients, Doctors + Machines; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY NEW BOOKINGS $10.3 BLN VS. $9.2 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $38.41 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Industry Consortium Successfully Tests Blockchain Solution Developed by Accenture That Could Revolutionize Ocean Shipping

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock Inc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 7,834 shares. Punch And Associates has 0.56% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.53% or 334,896 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 123,876 shares. 2.78M are owned by Charles Schwab Mngmt. Raymond James Financial Ser Advisors reported 163,587 shares. 22,835 were accumulated by Mufg Americas. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 382,827 shares stake. Moreover, Greenleaf Tru has 0.04% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Victory Cap Management holds 0.01% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 33,993 shares. Convergence Invest Prtn Limited has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bowen Hanes And has invested 1.13% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Burt Wealth Advsr has 0.06% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 800 shares. Hourglass Lc reported 2,500 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd accumulated 2,308 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture has $21100 highest and $180 lowest target. $192.13’s average target is -2.96% below currents $197.99 stock price. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 29. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, March 29 report. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, June 20. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $20000 target in Thursday, June 13 report. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Citigroup.

Analysts await Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.30 earnings per share, down 233.33% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Roku, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 275.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Roku has $13400 highest and $63 lowest target. $95.40’s average target is -40.64% below currents $160.71 stock price. Roku had 16 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, August 8 by Stephens. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Rosenblatt upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $13400 target in Thursday, August 8 report. The stock of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) earned “Neutral” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, April 4.

