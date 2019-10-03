Roku, Inc. (ROKU) Reaches $106.54 After 3.00% Up Move; Deprince Race & Zollo Lowered By $4.36 Million Its Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Position

The stock of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.82% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $106.54. About 13.81 million shares traded. Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) has risen 133.20% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ROKU News: 04/04/2018 – ROKU INC – SANYO ROKU TVS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE SOON IN CANADA; 27/03/2018 – ROKU INC ROKU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 20/03/2018 – ROKU CHANNEL TO BE AVAILABLE AS APP ON SOME SAMSUNG TVS IN US; 10/05/2018 – Roku gives up earlier gains after earnings report; 24/05/2018 – Roku: Fyfield Has Been Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Comml Officer of Sky Group Since 2015; 18/04/2018 – Insignia has historically partnered with Roku; 04/04/2018 – ROKU INC – FUNAI CORPORATION EXPECTS TO SHIP FIRST SANYO ROKU TVS IN CANADA THIS QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – ROKU 1Q NET REV. $136.6M, EST. $127.4M; 24/05/2018 – Roku: Mai Fyfield Elected to Roku Bd of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Roku set to rocket higher after earnings show strong ad revenueThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $12.38 billion company. It was reported on Oct, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $109.74 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ROKU worth $371.52M more.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) stake by 14.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 99,027 shares as Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA)’s stock declined 13.71%. The Deprince Race & Zollo Inc holds 589,046 shares with $26.34M value, down from 688,073 last quarter. Papa Johns Intl Inc now has $1.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $52.9. About 204,798 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Papa John’s CFO compensation withdrawn; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy; 28/03/2018 – Papa John’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is bringing in a new chief marketing officer as it mixes up its strategy; 30/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces New Combo Deal to Support Wounded Warrior Project; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa John’s International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZZA); 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q EPS 50c

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Papa John’s Pizza Is Overbaked – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Did Papa John’s Make the Right CEO Pick? – The Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Papa John’s International stays aggressive with expansion – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Top Restaurant Stocks to Buy in September – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s how much Papa Johnâ€™s will pay former CEO Steve Ritchie – Louisville Business First” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold PZZA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 26.01 million shares or 2.36% less from 26.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Bancshares Of America De has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Weiss Multi has invested 0.3% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested in 0.01% or 12,469 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 2.32M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Counselors accumulated 25,366 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Stifel Financial Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 968,177 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 57,540 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) or 33,866 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 156,128 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,293 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Lc stated it has 10,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Fifth Third Bancorp reported 818 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $5.72 million for 73.47 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $141,969 activity. SANFILIPPO ANTHONY MICHAEL bought $141,969 worth of stock.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) stake by 124,654 shares to 839,165 valued at $40.04 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) stake by 101,186 shares and now owns 1.18 million shares. Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Papa John’s International has $7000 highest and $5500 lowest target. $59.14’s average target is 11.80% above currents $52.9 stock price. Papa John’s International had 15 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, August 27. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $6000 target in Wednesday, August 28 report. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”.

Among 7 analysts covering Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Roku has $18500 highest and $6000 lowest target. $132.38’s average target is 24.25% above currents $106.54 stock price. Roku had 18 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Thursday, August 8. Rosenblatt upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $13400 target in Thursday, August 8 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 4 by DA Davidson. The company was downgraded on Thursday, April 4 by Guggenheim. The stock of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, September 20. On Wednesday, September 18 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. SunTrust maintained Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) rating on Monday, September 9. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $16000 target.

Roku, Inc. primarily operates a TV streaming platform. The company has market cap of $12.38 billion. The Company’s platform allows users to discover and access a range of movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. It currently has negative earnings. As of June 30, 2017, the firm had approximately 13.3 million subscribers.