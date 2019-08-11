Rogers (ROG) Stock Value Declined While Rk Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $1.90 Million; Opus Investment Management Maintains Position in Coca Cola Co. (KO)

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 25.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The hedge fund held 34,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, down from 46,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.46% or $7.71 during the last trading session, reaching $133.38. About 192,914 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2018 Full Year Effective Tax Rate to be 24-26%; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp.: Janice E. Stipp to Retire as Finance Chief, Effective May 16; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.48 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.10-EPS $1.25; 22/05/2018 – Rogers to Participate in B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 121,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67M, up from 114,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 9.26M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Closing of Credit Facility; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades The Coca-Cola Co To ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 13/03/2018 – Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE lgnites New Brand Platform During March Madness®; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected

More notable recent Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Rogers Corp. Shares Skyrocketed 74% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Rogers Corporation (ROG)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) were released by: Tucson.com and their article: “Rogers Schedules Q2 2019 Earnings Call for July 31, 2019 | Business News – Arizona Daily Star” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Rogers Corporation’s (NYSE:ROG) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Asset Management Us Inc holds 155,683 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Inc Lc holds 0.6% or 381,367 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 2,822 shares stake. Westport Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 54,900 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 21,872 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability accumulated 4,359 shares. State Street reported 522,697 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Management Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 2,702 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Inc Llp reported 11,445 shares. Thb Asset Management has invested 0.19% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Us Comml Bank De invested 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Captrust Advisors holds 18 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) or 13,050 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Inc accumulated 5,441 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.02% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG).

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $347.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 29,300 shares to 68,400 shares, valued at $9.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $505.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 12,000 shares to 49,200 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,142 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: A Strong End to the Week – Investorplace.com” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coca-Cola Isn’t Pricing In Growth Challenges – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coca Cola Staying True To Innovation – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Carter Worth And Mike Khouw’s Coca-Cola Trade – Benzinga” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: LMT, GE, KO, T – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.