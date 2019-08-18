Rogers (ROG) Stock Value Declined While Pier Capital Boosted Position; Miracle Mile Advisors Lowered Its Position in Take (TTWO) as Share Value Rose

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 8,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 47,420 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, up from 38,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.52% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $136.78. About 126,346 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP – ENTERED INTO SIX-MONTH CONSULTING AGREEMENT WITH STIPP TO AID IN CFO TRANSITION; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY EARNINGS OF $1.40 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.48 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CFO JANICE STIPP TO RETIRE; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 52,696 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97 million, down from 60,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $127.2. About 1.45M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.50 BLN TO $2.60 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM; 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com

More notable recent Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ACK Asset Managementâ€™s Top Stock Picks – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Rogers Corp (ROG) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Tucson.com published: “Rogers Schedules Q2 2019 Earnings Call for July 31, 2019 | Business News – Arizona Daily Star” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Rogers Corporation to Present & Exhibit Advanced Connectivity Solutions at IMS – GlobeNewswire” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rogers Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

