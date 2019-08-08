Rogers (ROG) Shareholder Westport Asset Management Has Lowered Position by $790,000 as Stock Price Declined; Papa Johns Intl Com (PZZA) Market Valuation Declined While Atlas Browninc Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.37 Million

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (PZZA) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 45,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 146,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76 million, down from 192,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47B market cap company. The stock increased 4.33% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 1.65 million shares traded or 95.16% up from the average. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 – Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 07/03/2018 – Peyton Manning sells his Papa John’s franchises before split with NFL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa John’s International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZZA); 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – Papa John’s Wants to Get Back to Making Pizzas; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is struggling to find its identity as sales continue to slump and competition in the pizza space stiffens; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 19/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC PZZA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc analyzed 5,000 shares as the company's stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 54,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72 million, down from 59,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $141.07. About 125,281 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $141,969 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Llc accumulated 202 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 142,300 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc invested in 8,383 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Citigroup has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 7,887 shares. 2.39M were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 411,900 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resources has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). State Street Corp reported 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Wells Fargo Mn reported 54,517 shares. 4,500 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Vanguard holds 1.95M shares. Kbc Nv reported 43,188 shares. Macquarie accumulated 394,239 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 16,605 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) holds 3,765 shares.

