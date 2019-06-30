Rogers (ROG) Shareholder Rk Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $1.90 Million as Share Price Rose; Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Shareholder Caprock Group Decreased Position as Shares Declined

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 25.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 38.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 34,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, down from 46,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.20% or $6.95 during the last trading session, reaching $172.58. About 534,604 shares traded or 125.79% up from the average. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 54.85% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.48 PER DILUTED SHARE; 22/05/2018 – Rogers to Participate in B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CFO JANICE STIPP TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.10-EPS $1.25; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 22/05/2018 – Rogers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP – ENTERED INTO SIX-MONTH CONSULTING AGREEMENT WITH STIPP TO AID IN CFO TRANSITION

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 2,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,110 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $923,000, down from 9,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $110.79. About 8.96M shares traded or 90.72% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 22/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Taltz Receives First FDA Approval for Label Update to Include Data for Psoriasis Involving Genital Area; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises 2018 View To Rev $23.7B-$24.2B; 13/04/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company – Form 10-Q; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 17%; 14/05/2018 – Lilly to buy cancer drug developer AurKa Pharma; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 9 selling transactions for $151.46 million activity. $26.97M worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC. 4,000 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares with value of $480,000 were sold by Zulueta Alfonso G.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88 billion and $514.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7,348 shares to 32,914 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr by 14,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Finance Svcs Of The Southwest Tx has 11,387 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance reported 19,067 shares. Moreover, Barr E S And has 0.03% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Associated Banc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 9,061 shares. 1,725 are owned by Zebra Limited Liability Co. Montecito Bancshares And Trust owns 15,202 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. First Personal stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Crawford Investment Counsel owns 11,982 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Jlb And Incorporated holds 0.77% or 28,274 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 1,822 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 11,950 shares. Cookson Peirce Incorporated has 1,737 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. American Century has 363,041 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Lc has invested 0.11% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Cadinha And holds 0.22% or 8,500 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.43B for 18.84 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Lilly’s Heart Drug Snags Fast Track Designation; Type 2 Diabetes Drug Found Effective At Higher Doses – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Diabetes Stocks to Watch in June – The Motley Fool” published on June 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Most Valuable Pipeline Drugs in Development — and the Stocks Poised to Profit – Motley Fool” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Lilly’s ultra rapid lispro provided similar A1C reductions compared to Humalog® (insulin lispro), with superior post-meal blood glucose reductions – PRNewswire” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Presents Webcast to Discuss ADA Presentations and Diabetes Portfolio Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $347.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 15,000 shares to 200,100 shares, valued at $6.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Strs Ohio accumulated 1,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Sterling Capital Management has 17,017 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Mellon owns 225,283 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Commerce Commercial Bank stated it has 3,653 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Susquehanna International Group Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). 83,270 are held by Sei Investments. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Principal Grp accumulated 149,776 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 42,750 are owned by Parametric Portfolio Assocs. Oppenheimer Asset stated it has 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.03% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 12,520 shares. Alphaone Svcs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) or 225 shares. D E Shaw & Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Chatham Capital Group Inc reported 14,668 shares.