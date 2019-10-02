Rogers (ROG) Shareholder Polar Securities Raised Its Stake by $928,800 as Stock Value Declined; White Elm Capital Lowered Wix Com LTD (WIX) Holding by $653,200; Stock Value Rose

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 14.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The hedge fund held 26,609 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.78M, down from 31,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $111.86. About 179,324 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 171,723 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.64 million, up from 166,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $130.47. About 30,919 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.48 PER DILUTED SHARE; 22/05/2018 – Rogers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.40; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CFO JANICE STIPP TO RETIRE; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $407.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc by 16,400 shares to 133,862 shares, valued at $17.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 8,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Godaddy Inc.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 15.00 million shares to 40.00 million shares, valued at $70.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 15,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,700 shares, and cut its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc.

