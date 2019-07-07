Rogers (ROG) Shareholder Mycio Wealth Partners Boosted Holding; Sysco (SYY) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Lowered Its Stake

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 74.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 16,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,637 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $376,000, down from 21,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.88B market cap company. It closed at $71.75 lastly. It is down 17.49% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 26.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 22,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 38.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,980 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.16M, up from 85,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $174.31. About 79,720 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 54.85% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP ROG.N SAYS CFO JANICE E. STIPP TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.10-EPS $1.25; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CFO JANICE STIPP TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 22/05/2018 – Rogers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2018 Full Year Effective Tax Rate to be 24-26%

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 270,000 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $4.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded by 15,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,106 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.96M for 16.76 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $5.28 million activity. Libby Russell T. also sold $3.81M worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) shares.

