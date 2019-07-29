Rogers (ROG) Share Price Rose While Rk Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $1.90 Million; Bell State Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Centurylink (CTL)

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 25.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 38.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 34,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, down from 46,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $161.15. About 67,175 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 54.85% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP ROG.N SAYS CFO JANICE E. STIPP TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.48 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.10-EPS $1.25; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 22/05/2018 – Rogers to Participate in B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 79.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 43,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 97,316 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, up from 54,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 2.95M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. Shares for $491,480 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. The insider CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 37,000 shares worth $404,250. $587,500 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Dev Indraneel on Wednesday, March 6. PERRY HARVEY P bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192. $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Chilton Kevin P..

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 4,922 shares to 380,616 shares, valued at $68.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,135 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Lp reported 39,323 shares. First Natl owns 16,104 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 1,015 shares. Thornburg Inv Management Inc reported 87,682 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cypress Lc (Wy) has 0.05% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Strategy Asset Managers Limited reported 0.45% stake. 757,400 are held by Skba Capital Limited. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Llc, a New York-based fund reported 22,686 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 155,690 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). D E Shaw And holds 31,088 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Td Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Cove Street Cap Lc reported 629,840 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $347.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 80,000 shares to 418,300 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 77,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). 41,292 are owned by Burney Co. Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd has 78,485 shares. Sector Pension Board reported 0.02% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). 123 are owned by First Hawaiian Bank & Trust. Sandy Spring Comml Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co has 51,579 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 113 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs reported 0.01% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Anchor Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 15,274 shares. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership owns 11,445 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 2,710 are owned by Everence Management. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 8,900 shares. Frontier Capital Mngmt Co Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 331,316 shares.

Analysts await Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, up 30.25% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.19 per share. ROG’s profit will be $28.75 million for 25.99 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by Rogers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.22% negative EPS growth.

