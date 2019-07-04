Rogers (ROG) Holding Boosted by Mycio Wealth Partners Llc; Visa (V) Holder New England Research & Management Cut Its Stake by $413,400 as Stock Price Rose

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa (V) by 48.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,862 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $447,000, down from 5,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $176.87. About 3.78 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 26.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 22,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 38.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,980 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.16 million, up from 85,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $174.97. About 50,235 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 54.85% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rogers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROG); 16/03/2018 Rogers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.48 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2018 Full Year Effective Tax Rate to be 24-26%; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP – ENTERED INTO SIX-MONTH CONSULTING AGREEMENT WITH STIPP TO AID IN CFO TRANSITION; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY EARNINGS OF $1.40 PER DILUTED SHARE

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00B for 33.25 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $148.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C.V.S. Caremark (NYSE:CVS) by 12,650 shares to 33,650 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,737 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.