Rogers (ROG) Holder Westport Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake as Share Value Rose; Buckhead Capital Management Holding in Blackrock (BLK) Has Lifted as Stock Rose

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 774 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,314 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, up from 13,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $475.48. About 93,826 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 13/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Com: Dividend Declaration; 11/04/2018 – BlackRock Looks to Future With Fortune-Telling Funds: Q&A; 18/04/2018 – BLACKROCK’S MOORE: U.S BANKS ARE IN `OUTSTANDING SHAPE’; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Japan Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold: 13F; 17/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S FINK SAYS FLATNESS OF U.S. BOND YIELD CURVE DOES NOT INDICATE FORTHCOMING RECESSION -YAHOO; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Arsanis Inc; 23/03/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc: Holding(s) in Company; 25/05/2018 – BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc: Research Update

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 38.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72M, down from 59,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $164.44. About 61,384 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 54.85% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.48 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.40; 16/03/2018 Rogers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp.: Janice E. Stipp to Retire as Finance Chief, Effective May 16; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY EARNINGS OF $1.40 PER DILUTED SHARE

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $321.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,030 shares to 184,903 shares, valued at $9.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,815 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Santa Barbara Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.02% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Junto Capital Mngmt LP accumulated 4.14% or 168,670 shares. The New Hampshire-based Charter Tru Company has invested 0.19% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co invested in 0.07% or 2,072 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation stated it has 8,041 shares. Hilton Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 850 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 160,660 shares. Reliance Tru Company Of Delaware reported 2,589 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.17% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Whittier Trust Co holds 0.45% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 34,584 shares. Country Tru Bank & Trust accumulated 89,455 shares. City Tru Com Fl holds 8,748 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0.14% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) or 110,423 shares. Btc Capital Management, a Iowa-based fund reported 13,424 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).