Rogers (ROG) Holder Skylands Capital Cut Its Holding; Pfizer (PFE) Holder Texas Permanent School Fund Trimmed Its Stake by $3.47 Million

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 82,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.87 million, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $35.05. About 8.91M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer points to drugs pipeline and opts out of M&A round; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER: CHANTIX/CHAMPIX STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER ENDS PFIZER TALKS ON CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PHARMACIA AND UPJOHN CO, QUESTCOR PHARMACEUTICALS, BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, NPS PHARMA; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Income About 17%; 09/05/2018 – PFIZER SAYS WORKING TO INCREASE EPIPEN PRODUCTION; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 75C; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 5,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The hedge fund held 27,700 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, down from 33,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $136.16. About 67,864 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP – ENTERED INTO SIX-MONTH CONSULTING AGREEMENT WITH STIPP TO AID IN CFO TRANSITION; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40

More notable recent Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ACK Asset Managementâ€™s Top Stock Picks – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rogers Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Rogers Corporation (ROG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Rogers Corp (ROG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 429,349 shares. Us Bancorporation De invested 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). 2,288 were reported by Bb&T. Pnc Financial Group reported 545 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.05% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 20,592 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Amalgamated Financial Bank accumulated 2,828 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parametric Port Associates Lc owns 42,750 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 4,000 shares. Rothschild Asset Management Us has 155,683 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Conestoga Capital Advsr Lc holds 2.43% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 550,387 shares. 3,714 are owned by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 8,737 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $723.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 46,850 shares to 208,600 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) by 28,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,700 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Pfizer Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Lowers Guidance – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Pfizer Once Again the Most Shorted Dow Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 8,484 shares to 47,738 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 4,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB).