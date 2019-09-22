Rogers (ROG) Holder Polar Securities Raised Position by $928,800 as Valuation Declined; Partnervest Advisory Services Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Upped by $327,484 as Market Value Rose

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 39.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 2,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,295 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, up from 5,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17 million shares traded or 188.90% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 171,723 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.64 million, up from 166,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $141.47. About 239,455 shares traded or 36.21% up from the average. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp.: Janice E. Stipp to Retire as Finance Chief, Effective May 16; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CFO JANICE STIPP TO RETIRE; 22/05/2018 – Rogers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 16/03/2018 Rogers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP ROG.N SAYS CFO JANICE E. STIPP TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.10-EPS $1.25

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold ROG shares while 54 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 16.05 million shares or 1.35% less from 16.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everence Mgmt invested in 2,710 shares. 5,117 are held by Jpmorgan Chase &. Strs Ohio owns 1,600 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aristotle Boston Limited Co has invested 1.41% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.03% stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 19,500 shares. Anchor Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 12,468 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 4,173 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Victory Cap Management invested 0.02% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 14,857 shares. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 10,277 shares. Zeke Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.02% or 1,468 shares. Robecosam Ag reported 0.01% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.06% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG).

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 9,310 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $28.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (Call) (NYSE:WWE) by 137,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Hawaiian Natl Bank owns 62,680 shares. North Star Invest reported 0.66% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 1.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bank & Trust Of Stockton has 1.3% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Twin Cap invested in 1.52% or 155,992 shares. Moreover, Covington Capital has 1.72% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Check Mgmt Incorporated Ca holds 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 20,619 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,141 shares stake. Vision Capital Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 51,209 shares or 1.88% of all its holdings. 13,037 are owned by Bluecrest. Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership reported 129,278 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 1.35% or 1.66M shares in its portfolio. Swedbank reported 1.13% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Diversified Communications reported 3,498 shares stake. Artemis Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 436,619 shares.