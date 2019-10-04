Rogers (ROG) Holder Mycio Wealth Partners Has Trimmed Stake as Market Value Declined; Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Visa (V) Holding by $17.30 Million as Stock Rose

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.42M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $393.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $175.82. About 1.37M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 5,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 102,080 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.62M, down from 107,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $133.22. About 1,168 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.40; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp.: Janice E. Stipp to Retire as Finance Chief, Effective May 16; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP – ENTERED INTO SIX-MONTH CONSULTING AGREEMENT WITH STIPP TO AID IN CFO TRANSITION; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2018 Full Year Effective Tax Rate to be 24-26%; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials; 22/05/2018 – Rogers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold ROG shares while 54 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 16.05 million shares or 1.35% less from 16.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Raymond James Advsrs Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Moreover, Manatuck Hill Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.48% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Company holds 102,080 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. 12,000 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Jpmorgan Chase Co accumulated 5,117 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc accumulated 24 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc owns 3,141 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 2,048 shares. 7,174 were reported by Stanley. Frontier Capital Com Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% or 168,356 shares in its portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 14,897 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp owns 812,466 shares. Michigan-based Ls Investment Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0.02% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 45,188 shares.

More notable recent Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Inside drugmakers’ strategy to boost cancer medicines with ‘Lazarus effect’ – StreetInsider.com” on September 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Rogers Corp. Shares Skyrocketed 74% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “60 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Rogers Corporation (ROG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 9,324 shares to 56,662 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 3,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 3.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ROG’s profit will be $25.43 million for 24.31 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Rogers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.46% negative EPS growth.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 75,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $81.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Talend S A by 444,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 57,073 are held by First Natl Bank. Cornerstone Advsr Inc has 0.17% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Grimes And holds 0.04% or 3,250 shares in its portfolio. 120,678 were accumulated by Cobblestone Cap Ltd Liability Company. American Natl Registered Advisor has 1.05% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 10,745 shares. Piedmont Inv owns 243,189 shares for 1.69% of their portfolio. Mar Vista Investment Partners Lc holds 620,025 shares or 2.87% of its portfolio. Smith Chas P & Assoc Pa Cpas owns 5,090 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc invested in 6,349 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Towercrest Mngmt owns 1,753 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Gardner Russo Gardner Limited Com accumulated 512,994 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Natixis reported 569,090 shares. Crossvault Management Ltd Liability Co holds 60,030 shares or 5.1% of its portfolio. Westfield Management LP has 1.49M shares for 1.95% of their portfolio. Indiana-based Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv has invested 1.43% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa Inc. (V) Presents at Deutsche Bank Technology Conference Call (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa closes on Verifi deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks: Apple Rises in Premarket; Facebook, HP Fall – Yahoo Finance” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Fallen Angel Stocks to Buy Before They Fly Again – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.74 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.