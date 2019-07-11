Rogers (ROG) Holder Burney Co Has Boosted Stake; As Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Share Price Declined, Holder Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Cut Position by $8.33 Million

Burney Co increased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 65.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 16,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 38.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,292 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, up from 24,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $165.03. About 27,864 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 54.85% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP – ENTERED INTO SIX-MONTH CONSULTING AGREEMENT WITH STIPP TO AID IN CFO TRANSITION; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.48 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.10-EPS $1.25; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rogers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROG); 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2018 Full Year Effective Tax Rate to be 24-26%; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp.: Janice E. Stipp to Retire as Finance Chief, Effective May 16; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY EARNINGS OF $1.40 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 51.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 1.19 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.04M, down from 2.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.45. About 2.68M shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 43.81% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 28/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK IS SAID TO REVIEW TRADING, U.S. OPERATIONS; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 29/05/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – US Physical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 16/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE SAYS SEES 2018 LITIGATION TO BE MEANINGFULLY HIGHER THAN IN 2017, BUT WELL BELOW LEVELS SEEN OVER THE PAST NUMBER OF YEARS; 12/03/2018 – Running the Numbers on Deutsche Bank’s Big Spin — Heard on the Street; 17/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK NAMES JAMAL AL KISHI AS UAE CHIEF COUNTRY OFFICER; 21/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK CFO: CIB’S INCREASED CORPORATE FOCUS IS RIGHT; 28/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank reportedly reviews structure of investment bank; 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Parametrica Mgmt Ltd has 0.56% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Pennsylvania-based Alphaone Invest Svcs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 830,872 shares. Bbva Compass State Bank reported 4,120 shares. Fort Washington Inv Incorporated Oh owns 50,500 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 129 were accumulated by Ftb Advsrs. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 974 shares. Thb Asset Mgmt has 8,119 shares. 11,749 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc. 331,316 are held by Frontier Cap Management Limited Liability Corp. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Research invested 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Vanguard Group accumulated 0.01% or 1.93 million shares. Conestoga Cap Advsrs Ltd holds 2.43% or 550,387 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 6,328 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Lc invested 1.42% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG).

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3,990 shares to 18,222 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 30,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,172 shares, and cut its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 36,800 shares to 190,978 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Co (Put) (NYSE:GM) by 529,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 629,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).