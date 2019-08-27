Rogers Corporation (ROG)’s Financial Results Comparing With nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) and nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) are two firms in the Diversified Electronics that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rogers Corporation 157 2.58 N/A 4.82 32.89 nVent Electric plc 25 1.57 N/A 1.30 19.01

Table 1 demonstrates Rogers Corporation and nVent Electric plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. nVent Electric plc is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Rogers Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Rogers Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than nVent Electric plc, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rogers Corporation 0.00% 10.7% 7.2% nVent Electric plc 0.00% 8.8% 5.2%

Liquidity

4.7 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rogers Corporation. Its rival nVent Electric plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.2 respectively. Rogers Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than nVent Electric plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Rogers Corporation and nVent Electric plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rogers Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 nVent Electric plc 0 1 1 2.50

Rogers Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 54.00% and an $200 consensus price target. On the other hand, nVent Electric plc’s potential upside is 33.57% and its consensus price target is $26.5. Based on the data given earlier, Rogers Corporation is looking more favorable than nVent Electric plc, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Rogers Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 87.8% of nVent Electric plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Rogers Corporation’s shares. Competitively, nVent Electric plc has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rogers Corporation -8.04% -9.6% -16.85% 27.85% 29.19% 60.17% nVent Electric plc -1.7% -0.92% -10.96% -0.8% -7.91% 10.37%

For the past year Rogers Corporation was more bullish than nVent Electric plc.

Summary

On 13 of the 12 factors Rogers Corporation beats nVent Electric plc.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection solutions for broadband voice, data, and video surveillance applications. Its products include metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, subracks, and backplanes. The Thermal Management segment offers electric thermal solutions that connect and protect critical buildings, infrastructure, industrial processes, and people. Its thermal management systems comprise heat tracing, floor heating, fire-rated and specialty wiring, sensing, and snow melting and de-icing solutions. The Electrical & Fastening Solutions segment provides fastening solutions to connect and protect electrical and mechanical systems, and civil structures. It provides engineered electrical and fastening products. The company sells its products under the Hoffman, Schroff, Caddy, Erico, Raychem, and Tracer brands. It markets its products through distributors, including electrical distributors and maintenance contractors, as well as directly to customers, such as companies and independent sub-contractors. The company serves energy, industrial, infrastructure, and commercial and residential sectors. nVent Electric plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.