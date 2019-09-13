Rogers Corporation (ROG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

As Diversified Electronics companies, Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) and Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rogers Corporation 156 2.96 N/A 4.82 32.89 Amphenol Corporation 94 3.43 N/A 4.01 23.25

Table 1 highlights Rogers Corporation and Amphenol Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Amphenol Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Rogers Corporation. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Rogers Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Rogers Corporation and Amphenol Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rogers Corporation 0.00% 10.7% 7.2% Amphenol Corporation 0.00% 30.3% 12.2%

Volatility & Risk

Rogers Corporation’s current beta is 2.15 and it happens to be 115.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Amphenol Corporation’s 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.02 beta.

Liquidity

4.7 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rogers Corporation. Its rival Amphenol Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 1.8 respectively. Rogers Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Amphenol Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Rogers Corporation and Amphenol Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rogers Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Amphenol Corporation 0 0 5 3.00

Rogers Corporation has a consensus price target of $200, and a 34.50% upside potential. Meanwhile, Amphenol Corporation’s average price target is $106.8, while its potential upside is 13.68%. The information presented earlier suggests that Rogers Corporation looks more robust than Amphenol Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rogers Corporation and Amphenol Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 96.7%. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Rogers Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Amphenol Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rogers Corporation -8.04% -9.6% -16.85% 27.85% 29.19% 60.17% Amphenol Corporation 1.02% -4.65% -6.61% 5.79% 1.16% 15.18%

For the past year Rogers Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Amphenol Corporation.

Summary

Rogers Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Amphenol Corporation.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors. It also provides value-add products, such as backplane interconnect systems, cable assemblies and harnesses, and cable management products; and other products comprising antennas, flexible and rigid printed circuit boards, hinges, molded parts, production-related products, sensors and sensor-based products, and switches. The Cable Products and Solutions segment offers coaxial, power, and specialty cables; cable assemblies; and components comprising combiner/splitter products, connector and connector systems, and fiber optic components. The company sells its products through its sales force, independent representatives, and a network of electronics distributors to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing services companies, original design manufacturers, and communication network operators in the automotive, broadband communication, commercial aerospace, industrial, information technology and data communication, military, mobile device, and mobile network markets. Amphenol Corporation was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Wallingford, Connecticut.