Rogers Corporation (ROG) and RF Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) and RF Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Electronics companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rogers Corporation 156 2.82 N/A 4.82 32.89 RF Industries Ltd. 8 1.62 N/A 0.41 19.86

Table 1 highlights Rogers Corporation and RF Industries Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. RF Industries Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Rogers Corporation. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Rogers Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of RF Industries Ltd., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rogers Corporation 0.00% 10.7% 7.2% RF Industries Ltd. 0.00% 13.7% 11.8%

Risk and Volatility

Rogers Corporation is 115.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.15. In other hand, RF Industries Ltd. has beta of 0.22 which is 78.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rogers Corporation are 4.7 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor RF Industries Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is 4.8. RF Industries Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rogers Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Rogers Corporation and RF Industries Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rogers Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 RF Industries Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$200 is Rogers Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 41.37%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rogers Corporation and RF Industries Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 37.5%. Rogers Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of RF Industries Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rogers Corporation -8.04% -9.6% -16.85% 27.85% 29.19% 60.17% RF Industries Ltd. 10.93% 4.84% 8.02% -0.36% -14.38% 13.22%

For the past year Rogers Corporation has stronger performance than RF Industries Ltd.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Rogers Corporation beats RF Industries Ltd.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems to co-location centers, data processing centers, telecommunications and telephone companies, wireless carriers, and telecommunication equipment and solution providers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors. Its Cables Unlimited division manufactures and sells custom and standard cable assemblies, hybrid fiber optic power solution cables, adapters, and electromechanical wiring harnesses for communication, computer, LAN, automotive, and medical equipment. The companyÂ’s Comnet Telecom Supply division manufactures and sells fiber optics cables, distinctive cabling technologies, and custom patch cord assemblies, as well as other data center products. Its Rel-Tech Electronics division designs and manufactures cable assemblies and wiring harnesses for blue chip industrial, oilfield, instrumentation and military customers. RF Industries, Ltd. sells its products through warehousing distributors and OEM customers. The company was formerly known as Celltronics, Inc. and changed its name to RF Industries, Ltd. in November 1990. RF Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.