Rogers Corporation (ROG) and DPW Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Contrasting side by side

Both Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) and DPW Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Electronics industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rogers Corporation 156 2.75 N/A 4.82 32.89 DPW Holdings Inc. 11 0.11 N/A -9.20 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) and DPW Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rogers Corporation 0.00% 10.7% 7.2% DPW Holdings Inc. 0.00% -139.6% -62.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.15 shows that Rogers Corporation is 115.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. DPW Holdings Inc.’s 229.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rogers Corporation are 4.7 and 3.4. Competitively, DPW Holdings Inc. has 0.4 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rogers Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DPW Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Rogers Corporation and DPW Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rogers Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 DPW Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Rogers Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 44.85% and an $200 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Rogers Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 4.6% of DPW Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% are Rogers Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, DPW Holdings Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rogers Corporation -8.04% -9.6% -16.85% 27.85% 29.19% 60.17% DPW Holdings Inc. -19.94% -43.13% -30.1% -92.3% -98.45% -93.01%

For the past year Rogers Corporation has 60.17% stronger performance while DPW Holdings Inc. has -93.01% weaker performance.

Summary

Rogers Corporation beats DPW Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

DPW Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets in North America and Europe. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides power conversion, power distribution equipment, direct current/active current inverters, and uninterrupted power supply products; switching power supplies, uninterruptible power supplies, and power conversion and distribution equipment frequency converters; and transformer rectifiers for naval use. It sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through independent manufacturer representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Digital Power Corporation and changed its name to DPW Holdings, Inc. in December 2017. DPW Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.