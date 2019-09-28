Rogers Communications (RCI) Valuation Rose While Greystone Managed Investments Trimmed Holding; Chico’s Fas (CHS) Stake Held by Quantitative Investment Management Llc

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Chico’s Fas Inc (CHS) by 108.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 237,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 456,391 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54M, up from 218,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Chico’s Fas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $471.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4. About 2.36M shares traded. Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has declined 64.12% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CHS News: 23/03/2018 – Aben Resources Operator Eagle Plain’s Suspends Drilling Program at the Chico Gold Project, Saskatchewan; 08/05/2018 – Selling products on @amazon drives traffic to @Chicos boutiques, says CEO; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Manchin: Manchin Makes Good on Wager with Toomey – Delivers Chico’s Pepperoni Rolls; 09/05/2018 – Selling its products on Amazon is driving traffic to Chico’s boutiques, said CEO and President Shelley Broader; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chico’s FAS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHS); 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS – FOR FY FISCAL 2018, ANTICIPATING MID-SINGLE DIGIT DECLINE IN NET SALES & LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT DECLINE IN CONSOLIDATED COMP SALES; 23/03/2018 – Aben Resources Operator Eagle Plain’s Suspends Drilling Program at the Chico Gold Project, Saskatchewan; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS: New Sales Channel Is Not Expected to Be Material to 2018 Results; 08/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS’ Intimate Apparel Brand, Soma, Debuts on QVC

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 8,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 441,604 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.69 million, down from 450,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $48.89. About 809,904 shares traded or 107.70% up from the average. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 03/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 29/03/2018 – REG-RCI BANQUE GROUP : 2017 ANNUAL REPORT; 08/03/2018 Rogers Communications Inc. Files Annual Financial Statements and Report to Shareholders; 27/03/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : Fourth supplement to the EMTN base prospectus 2017; 15/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES A €750M BOND MATURING IN NOV. 2026; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.93, EST. C$0.74; 13/03/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q18 Investment Community Teleconference April 19, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET; 02/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES CHF125M OF 5 YRS BONDS; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER POSTPAID MONTHLY CHURN 1.08 PCT VS 1.10 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $158,083 activity. $100,298 worth of stock was bought by Brooks Bonnie R. on Thursday, June 13. $50,645 worth of Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) was bought by TOFALLI KIMBERLY ROY on Thursday, June 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold CHS shares while 56 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 105.28 million shares or 8.27% less from 114.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton Cap Mgmt holds 0% or 11,607 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 46,297 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 140,613 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0% or 91,394 shares. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 456,391 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 147,499 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Acadian Asset Management Lc reported 0% stake. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) for 201,100 shares. The Michigan-based Ls Advisors Limited Company has invested 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 2.94M shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Chico’s Rejects Buyout Offer With a Catch – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Chico’s FAS, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Sales and Earnings Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Chico’s Fas Inc (CHS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chico’s FAS, Inc. Board of Directors Unanimously Rejects Unsolicited Proposal from Sycamore Partners – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 9.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.93 per share. RCI’s profit will be $523.71 million for 11.98 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% EPS growth.

More notable recent Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rogers Communications: Is Its Wireless Business Decelerating? – Seeking Alpha” on April 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Teleflex Announces Tenth Anniversary of GuideLiner® Catheter Product Line – GlobeNewswire” published on September 25, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Best 5G Buy: BCE (TSX:BCE) Stock vs. Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “My Dividend Growth Rates – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rogers Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

