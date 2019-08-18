Rogers Communications (RCI) Stock Value Rose While Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Cut Holding; Investment Counselors Of Maryland Raised Seacoast Banking Corp. (SBCF) Position by $884,260

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Corp. (SBCF) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 34,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The institutional investor held 852,918 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.47 million, up from 818,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Seacoast Banking Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 3.22% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $24.71. About 168,031 shares traded. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 5.69% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 11/04/2018 – NH Dept of AMF: April 20-22: Annie’s Project Weekend Retreat-Seacoast Alnoba, Kensington Overnight participants, $100 all; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/04/2018 – DJ Seacoast Banking Corporation of Flo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBCF); 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online Editorial: Hospital’s opioid treatment program shows great promise; 04/05/2018 – DJ Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCBH); 26/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking of FL 1Q EPS 38c; 23/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online on Senator Hassan Bipartisan Bill to Allow Safe Disposal of Unwanted Drugs in Hospice; 05/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Visits Seacoast Science Center, Emphasizes Importance of Combating Climate Change and Protecting Ne

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 13.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia sold 8,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 58,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12 million, down from 66,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $51.09. About 243,344 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 27/03/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : Fourth supplement to the EMTN base prospectus 2017; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – ADOPTED IFRS 15 AND IFRS 9, FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications’ quarterly profit rises 37 pct; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.93, EST. C$0.74; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Rev C$3.63B; 08/05/2018 – RCI Adds to Affiliate Advertising Program to Bolster an Already Robust Array of Options; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q REV. C$3.63B, EST. C$3.47B; 13/04/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : PLACEMENT OF A 722.8 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LOANS; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS FILES SHELF FOR MAX. $4B DEBT SECURITIES

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brady Corp Cl A (NYSE:BRC) by 167,510 shares to 331,341 shares, valued at $15.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 58,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 526,038 shares, and cut its stake in Spire Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold SBCF shares while 42 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 42.13 million shares or 1.00% more from 41.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Associate owns 0% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 71,273 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division stated it has 252 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc reported 433,614 shares. Numerixs Technology Inc has 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mendon Advisors invested in 1.05% or 328,936 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com has 31,672 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Communication Na has 0% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 606,234 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Citigroup holds 0% or 29,455 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T owns 18,437 shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 204,808 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 0.1% or 1.18M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has 0% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Lc stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability holds 960 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Kj Harrison & Ptnrs has invested 1.09% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) or 8,707 shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.04% or 77,803 shares in its portfolio. Willis Invest Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 359,615 shares. 12.64M were accumulated by Td Asset Incorporated. Fil Ltd reported 15.55M shares. 29,919 are owned by Etrade Capital Mgmt Lc. Central Savings Bank Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Moreover, Guardian Advsr Limited Partnership has 1.54% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). 43,720 were accumulated by Tobam. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg Sa has 227,076 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI).

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. RCI’s profit will be $527.76M for 12.40 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.39% EPS growth.