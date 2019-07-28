Rogers Communications (RCI) Stock Value Declined While Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Lifted Position; Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Stock Price Rose While Indus Capital Partners Has Lifted Stake by $8.30 Million

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 17.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 754,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.96 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.86 million, up from 4.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 6.12M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 12/04/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK SAYS HAS PROVIDED CLARIFICATIONS TO SEBI WITH REGARD TO MEDIA REPORTS; 16/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: ICICI Home Finance Plans to Sell 2-Part INR Bond; 09/05/2018 – Indian Express: Govt nominee absent at ICICI board meeting: ‘Conscious move to not oppose or endorse the management’; 03/04/2018 – ICICI BANK – SUB:RESPONSE TO QUERIES RECEIVED BY EMAIL ON; 29/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CONTINUED SALES “DUE TO GENUINE MISUNDERSTANDING ON TIMING OF APPLICABILITY OF RBI’S DIRECTION IN THIS MATTER”; 28/03/2018 – India Unit News: Criminals loot Rs 28 lakh from ICICI Bank`s collection agent in Bihar; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank may mull road ahead for CEO Chanda Kochhar – Economic Times; 20/03/2018 – CLOSED: ICICI Bank Sells INR40b Perpetual AT1 Bonds at 9.15%; 05/04/2018 – Times of India: CBI questions ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar’s brother-in-law; 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 9.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 6,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,860 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13 million, up from 69,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $52.84. About 300,894 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 5.58% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 30/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partnership with RCI Bank: Global Platform Approach to Offer Tailor-made Customer-centric Services; 15/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES A €750M BOND MATURING IN NOV. 2026; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Declares Dividend of 48c; 07/05/2018 – RCI to Launch New Version of the RCI® App: The Most Comprehensive Vacation Exchange App Available; 08/05/2018 – RCI Adds to Affiliate Advertising Program to Bolster an Already Robust Array of Options; 29/03/2018 – REG-RCI BANQUE GROUP : 2017 ANNUAL REPORT; 08/03/2018 Rogers Communications Inc. Files Annual Financial Statements and Report to Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER BLENDED MONTHLY ARPU $53.68; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications’ quarterly profit rises 37 pct; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.93, EST. C$0.74

More notable recent Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Canada kicks off 600-MHz airwaves auction – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rogers Communications: Is Its Wireless Business Decelerating? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 21, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Better Buy: Telus (USA) or Rogers Communications (USA)? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Momo Inc. (MOMO), RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK), & Hecla Mining Company (HL) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Reminder – GlobeNewswire” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Raptors Lose Kawhi: Should You Sell BCE (TSX:BCE) or Rogers (TSX:RCI.B) Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 7,267 shares to 733 shares, valued at $208,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,827 shares, and cut its stake in Fgl Hldgs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 461,094 are held by Northern Trust Corp. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com owns 8,215 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Natixis invested 0.08% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Symphony Asset Limited Liability holds 20,422 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Laurion Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 343,400 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc has 1.37 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc holds 29,761 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0.15% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Korea Corporation holds 0.02% or 102,516 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap has 98,300 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 0.02% or 9.66M shares in its portfolio. Lpl Ltd Com has 0% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 5,356 shares. Cibc Markets stated it has 4.21M shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Ww Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.02% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) or 6,108 shares.