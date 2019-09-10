Rogers Communications (RCI) Stock Price Rose While United Services Automobile Association Has Lowered Stake; As Covanta Holding (CVA) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Ecofin LTD Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.76 Million

Ecofin Ltd decreased its stake in Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) by 12.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd sold 103,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The hedge fund held 714,586 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.37 million, down from 818,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Covanta Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $16.88. About 94,599 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 09/05/2018 – Covanta Appoints Ginny Angilello as Chief Human Resources Officer; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Covanta Holding’s $30M VSBFA Unsecd Bnds ‘B’ (RR: 6); 23/05/2018 – Covanta CEO Stephen Jones to Speak at 7th Annual World Waste to Energy and Resources Summit in London; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – Covanta Holding Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.41; 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take-Back Program; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q EPS $1.53; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – COVANTA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS- AWARDED CONTRACT FOR NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION’S PILOT PHARMACEUTICAL TAKE BACK PROGRAM

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 9,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 513,844 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.66M, down from 523,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $50.53. About 89,234 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 03/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.93, EST. C$0.74; 08/05/2018 – RCI Adds to Affiliate Advertising Program to Bolster an Already Robust Array of Options; 13/04/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : PLACEMENT OF A 722.8 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LOANS; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Declares Dividend of 48c; 13/03/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q18 Investment Community Teleconference April 19, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER POSTPAID MONTHLY CHURN 1.08 PCT VS 1.10 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR

Analysts await Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.08 EPS, up 300.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. CVA’s profit will be $10.51M for 52.75 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Covanta Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 9.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.93 per share. RCI’s profit will be $522.64M for 12.38 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% EPS growth.