Rogers Communications (RCI) Stock Price Rose While Etrade Capital Management Has Decreased Holding; As At&T (T) Stock Value Rose, Riggs Asset Managment Company Boosted Stake

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 35.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 16,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 29,919 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 46,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $51.69. About 293,139 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.93, EST. C$0.74; 15/04/2018 – RCI Adds Five New Resorts in Prime Holiday Locations in Japan; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN– SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q18 Investment Community Teleconference April 19, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES AT TO CONSOLIDATED GUIDANCE RANGES FOR REV, ADJUSTED EBITDA, WHICH WERE PROVIDED ON JAN 25; 29/03/2018 – REG-RCI BANQUE GROUP : 2017 ANNUAL REPORT; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE, WITH ADOPTION OF IFRS 15, C$3.63 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Adj EPS C$0.90; 20/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partners with RCI Bank and Services to Provide Global Telematics Data Analysis for Vehicles; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER BLENDED MONTHLY ARPU $53.68

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 101.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 69,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 137,866 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.38B market cap company. It closed at $34.54 lastly. It is down 6.41% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 16/04/2018 – AT&T Launches Home Internet in Mexico on Mobile Network; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS WASHINGTON POLICY CHIEF QUINN TO RETIRE; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 07/05/2018 – RT @JCMcCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 4th Update

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. RCI’s profit will be $527.75M for 12.55 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.39% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ent Financial Serv holds 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) or 86 shares. Gulf Intl Bancorp (Uk) Ltd reported 7,057 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 103,185 shares. 46,647 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated. The Quebec – Canada-based Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has invested 0.05% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 5,862 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation reported 227 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 767,458 shares. Greystone Managed Invests reported 450,219 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. Korea Invest Corporation has invested 0.02% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Glenmede Trust Na holds 8,044 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa has invested 0.1% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Pcj Investment Counsel stated it has 2.23% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc reported 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Guardian Capital Lp holds 1.54% or 167,299 shares.

More notable recent Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rogers Communications: Strong Finish To 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rogers Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Canada kicks off 600-MHz airwaves auction – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “OMNI Television Delivers Third-Language Coverage of Federal Leadersâ€™ Debates for all Canadians – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “RCI Acquires Alliance Reservations Network to Accelerate Growth through New Travel Services – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 24,659 shares to 30,822 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,667 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).