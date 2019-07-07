Rogers Communications (RCI) Stock Price Declined While Cibc World Markets Has Decreased by $13.02 Million Its Holding; As Microsoft (Put) (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Cut Stake

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 245,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.21 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226.65 million, down from 4.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $54.63. About 147,224 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 5.58% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83; 15/05/2018 – REG-2018-05-15 : Rci Banque issues a € 750 Million bond maturing in November 2026; 07/05/2018 – RCI to Launch New Version of the RCI® App: The Most Comprehensive Vacation Exchange App Available; 02/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES CHF125M OF 5 YRS BONDS; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Adj EPS C$0.90; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES AT TO CONSOLIDATED GUIDANCE RANGES FOR REV, ADJUSTED EBITDA, WHICH WERE PROVIDED ON JAN 25; 13/04/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : PLACEMENT OF A 722.8 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LOANS; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.93, EST. C$0.74; 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 13/03/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q18 Investment Community Teleconference April 19, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Put) (MSFT) by 75.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 490,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 157,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.52 million, down from 647,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–3rd Update; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – RAJESH JHA WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; SCOTT GUTHRIE WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON CLOUD + Al PLATFORM; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 16,919 shares to 144,895 shares, valued at $9.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 22,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM).

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 4.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.83 per share. RCI’s profit will be $448.82M for 15.70 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mawer Invest reported 4.17M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has 0.01% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 241,599 shares. Hsbc Public Limited stated it has 133,846 shares. Swiss Bankshares stated it has 1.27 million shares. 28,475 were accumulated by Everett Harris & Ca. 1.29 million were reported by Earnest Prtn Ltd Llc. Sector Pension Invest Board owns 360,650 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Freestone Lc reported 0.05% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). 9,528 are owned by Raymond James Na. Brinker Inc has 0.08% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Exane Derivatives holds 2,070 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 103,185 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt reported 168,856 shares. Advsr Asset Management owns 29,761 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI).

More notable recent Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Sell Sprint Stock Because Sprintâ€™s Merger Will Probably Be Blocked – Investorplace.com” on May 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Rogers Continues to Enhance Wireless Service in Ottawa – GlobeNewswire” published on March 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Rogers Communications Inc. Announces Successful Issuance of Canadian and US Debt Securities at Record Setting Rates – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “7 Stocks to Buy for the Coming Recession – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Rogers Communications Inc. Files Annual Financial Statements and Report to Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Microsoft Is A Sell – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AZO, MSFT, WYNN – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “AMD Partners With Microsoft For Project Scarlett – Benzinga” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “If You Still Need a Reason to Buy Google Stock, Take a Look at AI – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/21/2019: RHT, QCOM, AAPL, FB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Management Co Ma holds 735,369 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. 15,779 are owned by Indiana Invest Mgmt Communication. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,063 shares. Ledyard Comml Bank accumulated 3.38% or 217,153 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership owns 2.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 79.25 million shares. Notis holds 2.94% or 51,602 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Kingfisher Capital Ltd has 1.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Archford Capital Strategies Limited stated it has 51,257 shares or 2.23% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Advisory Gp Inc reported 7,494 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mgmt owns 405,455 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Com stated it has 9.57 million shares or 1.86% of all its holdings. Alleghany Corp De reported 1.52M shares or 8.52% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Manhattan Co has 4.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lawson Kroeker Management Ne accumulated 112,476 shares. Moreover, Sunbelt Securities has 1.44% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 24,401 shares.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) by 104,241 shares to 1.44 million shares, valued at $13.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 77,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 507,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).