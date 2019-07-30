Rogers Communications (RCI) Shareholder Montrusco Bolton Investments Lowered Holding; As American Tower (AMT) Shares Rose, Holder Private Bank & Trust Co Trimmed Holding

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 67.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 5,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,541 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $501,000, down from 7,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $207.31. About 690,470 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 51.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 6,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,214 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $312,000, down from 12,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $52.6. About 64,043 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 5.58% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Rev C$3.63B; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN– SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : Fourth supplement to the EMTN base prospectus 2017; 09/05/2018 – RCI® Transforms Social Media Monitoring with TravelVUE(SM); 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q REV. C$3.63B, EST. C$3.47B; 15/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES A €750M BOND MATURING IN NOV. 2026; 20/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partners with RCI Bank and Services to Provide Global Telematics Data Analysis for Vehicles; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications’ quarterly profit rises 37 pct; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES AT TO CONSOLIDATED GUIDANCE RANGES FOR REV, ADJUSTED EBITDA, WHICH WERE PROVIDED ON JAN 25; 08/05/2018 – RCI Adds to Affiliate Advertising Program to Bolster an Already Robust Array of Options

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. RCI’s profit will be $525.24M for 12.77 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.39% EPS growth.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 168,850 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $97.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 19,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,482 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $708.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IWM) by 11,465 shares to 335,766 shares, valued at $51.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VWO) by 81,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 393,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IWR).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $526,760 activity.

